Cedar Gate Technologies Acquires Deerwalk

GREENWICH, Conn. and LEXINGTON, Mass., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cedar Gate Technologies (Cedar Gate), a leading value-based care performance management company, today announced its acquisition of Deerwalk, a powerful healthcare data management, analytics and business intelligence company. Together, the companies create an unparalleled value-based care analytics and administration platform empowering all healthcare constituents to deliver the most cost-effective, highest-quality care.

The combined company's actionable insights, intelligent reporting and administrative solutions serve the needs of payers, providers, employers and Administrative Services Organizations (ASOs), including health plans, third-party administrators (TPAs), brokers, consultants and others.

"This acquisition solidifies Cedar Gate as the industry-leading value-based care platform company at a crucial time when healthcare is migrating away from fee-for-service to various forms of fee-for-value and risk-based alternatives," said David B. Snow, Jr., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cedar Gate Technologies. "Deerwalk's SaaS solutions and capabilities are highly complementary to our current platforms. Together, we enhance our ability to deliver end-to-end analytics, technologies, reporting, reconciliation and administrative services to any entity taking or managing healthcare risk."

By acquiring Deerwalk, Cedar Gate expands its employer-based offerings with the ability to actively engage employers and ASOs as they manage rising healthcare costs. The combined suite of offerings improves the patient experience and delivers financial sustainability.

"Deerwalk now becomes part of Cedar Gate's vision to provide end-to-end analytics to the healthcare industry and I am very excited about this next phase for Deerwalk's employees and customers," said Rudra Pandey, Founder and Executive Chairman of Deerwalk.

"By joining Cedar Gate, we now have an excellent opportunity to enable the acceleration of value-based care across the country," added Jeff Gasser, Deerwalk's Chief Executive Officer. "By combining companies, our ability to create high-performing value-based systems across the entire spectrum of care is unmatched."

Cedar Gate supports all facets of value-based care contract management including primary care attribution, retrospective & prospective bundles, primary care capitation, specialty capitation and global capitation. Using its cloud-based SaaS platform and administrative systems, Cedar Gate enables payers, providers and self-insured employers to reduce medical spend, re-capture revenues and create high-performance provider networks to improve clinical and financial performance.

About Cedar Gate Technologies

Cedar Gate Technologies is a leading value-based care performance management company founded in 2014 by David B. Snow Jr., a nationally recognized Fortune 50 CEO, in partnership with GTCR, a leading Chicago-based private equity firm. In 2018, Ascension Ventures, a strategic healthcare venture firm, became part of the ownership group.

Cedar Gate provides high-performance analytic, technological, administrative and advisory services to providers, payers and self-insured employers to exceed performance thresholds of value-based care contracts, networks and programs.

Based in Greenwich, Connecticut, Cedar Gate leverages its deep healthcare expertise and nationally-recognized platform to deliver end-to-end systems and services empowering any healthcare organization, at any point on the value-based care continuum, to excel at value-based care.

To learn more, please visit cedargate.com.

About Deerwalk

Deerwalk is an innovative population health management, data management, and healthcare analytics software company based in Lexington, Massachusetts. Founded in 2010, Deerwalk is privately held with over 300 employees worldwide, including a technology campus in Kathmandu, Nepal. Deerwalk partners with industry leaders responsible for making decisions for the health of a population to optimize costs and improve the quality of care. Deerwalk offers a complete population health management suite built on a foundation of data integrity that delivers reliable data insights and actionable intelligence. To learn more, visit www.deerwalk.com.

Contact:

Julie Callahan

469.579.8045

[email protected]

SOURCE Cedar Gate Technologies