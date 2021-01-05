Cedar Gate Technologies Acquires Enli Health Intelligence

GREENWICH, Conn. and PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cedar Gate Technologies (Cedar Gate), a leading value-based care performance management company, today announced its acquisition of Enli Health Intelligence (Enli), a market leader in population health management technology solutions.

Enli, consistently rated Best in KLAS for population health management, expands Cedar Gate's enterprise value-based care platform with population, cohort, and patient management technologies, including risk and quality measures, gaps in care identification and patient outreach opportunities, for improved outcomes and sustainable financial results.

"Cedar Gate continues to innovate value-based care delivery solutions for payers, providers, employers and Administrative Services Organizations (ASOs)," said David B. Snow Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Cedar Gate Technologies. "By adding Enli's population health management solutions to our enterprise platform, all at-risk healthcare constituents, at any point on the value-based care continuum, can accelerate their journey to positive financial results and superior outcomes."

Closing on December 31, 2020, Enli was Cedar Gate's third acquisition of the year. It adds electronic health record (EHR) integration to Cedar Gate's enterprise platform consisting of prescriptive performance management analytics, intelligence reporting, care management and care coordination software and services, enabling success for any healthcare entity.

"By joining Cedar Gate, we have a timely opportunity to accelerate our commitment to improve care delivery and maximize value-based care economics," said Luis Machuca, Chief Executive Officer of Enli. "Through our combined solutions, our customers can now leverage end-to-end technologies to achieve greater success in value-based arrangements."

Cedar Gate supports all facets of value-based care contract management including primary care attribution, retrospective and prospective bundles, primary care capitation, specialty capitation and global capitation. Using its cloud-based SaaS platform and administrative systems, Cedar Gate enables payers, providers and self-insured employers to reduce medical spend, re-capture revenues and create high-performance provider networks to improve clinical and financial performance.

About Cedar Gate Technologies

Cedar Gate Technologies is a leading value-based care performance management company founded in 2014 by David B. Snow Jr., a nationally recognized Fortune 50 CEO, in partnership with GTCR, a leading Chicago-based private equity firm. Ascension Ventures, a strategic healthcare venture firm, and Cobalt Ventures, the investment subsidiary of BCBS of Kansas City, have subsequently invested as well.

Cedar Gate provides high-performance analytic, technological, administrative and advisory services to providers, payers and self-insured employers to exceed performance thresholds of value-based care contracts, networks and programs.

Based in Greenwich, Connecticut, Cedar Gate leverages its deep healthcare expertise and nationally-recognized platform to deliver end-to-end systems and services empowering any healthcare organization, at any point on the value-based care continuum, to excel at value-based care.

To learn more, please visit cedargate.com.

About Enli

Enli is the market leader in population health IT and develops software tools for value-based care analytics and care coordination. Enli has been named Best in KLAS for Population Health Management in 2017, 2018 and 2020. It is the first population health management company to measure the financial impact of quality improvement in value-based care contracts, and to supply the analytics-driven care coordination tools necessary to exceed contract measures.

Contact:

Julie Callahan

469.579.8045

[email protected]

SOURCE Cedar Gate Technologies

Related Links

https://www.cedargate.com/

