Cedar Gate Technologies and Privia Launch Value-Based Care Program Across Texas

GREENWICH, Conn., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cedar Gate Technologies (Cedar Gate), a leading value-based care performance management company, and Privia Women's Health, a division within Privia Health™ LLC, announced today the launch of their value-based program, delivering high-quality women's care at an affordable price across Texas.

The physician-directed network is designed to change how women's care is delivered in Texas by addressing high costs, incentivizing based on quality of care and creating transparent pricing through its prospective bundled payment program.

"The last thing women need to worry about when seeking care is how much it's going to cost," said Mark Cone, MD, president, Privia Medical Group, Gulf Coast, Texas and chairman of the new network. "By creating a value-based care network, our dedicated physicians advance the goal to deliver the highest-quality care at an affordable price. This is an exciting step for women's care in Texas and we look forward to partnering with payers and employers across the state to deliver care with transparent, predictable pricing for all."

Privia Health is a national physician-focused organization with more than 2,700 providers in multiple states, including nearly 350 women's health physicians and advanced practitioners. Women's health is critical to the overall primary care of our communities, and Privia created Privia Women's Health to give women's health the prominence it deserves. Through technology, team-based care and streamlined workflows, Privia supports physicians dedicated to advancing the healthcare delivery experience for patients and families.

As pioneers of commercial bundled payment arrangements, Cedar Gate has more than 30 years' experience building and managing bundled payment models, creating one of the first successful cardiovascular programs in Houston in the 1980s. In this collaboration with Privia Women's Health, Cedar Gate will provide managed administrative services, including payer contracting, provider credentialing and prospective bundled claims administration.

"We've had strong success using bundled payment models to make high-quality care more accessible and affordable in Texas and we're excited to expand into women's health," said Tobin Lassen, chief bundled solutions officer for Cedar Gate. "By working with Privia Women's Health, we intend to advance women's care through a bundled payment model that delivers incentives for closer care coordination. Participating employers, payers, physicians and patients all benefit from this value-based approach to managing some of the most common and costly health conditions."

Cedar Gate manages value-based reimbursement programs for clients nationwide in multiple clinical specialties including cardiovascular, spine and neurosurgery, orthopedics and rheumatology, oncology, gastroenterology and more. These programs prioritize quality as the measure of value in making bundled payment programs sustainable and efficient, aligning the aims of patients, employers, providers and payers.

Cedar Gate systems help clients optimize the performance of all risk-based contracts, including upside-only, upside downside, risk corridors, prospective bundles, retrospective bundles and global capitation. Cedar Gate's end-to-end platform enables payers, providers and self-insured employers to optimize risk-based contracts, reduce medical spend, improve medical loss ratios and improve provider network and clinical performance – all on a single platform.

About Cedar Gate Technologies

Cedar Gate Technologies is a leading value-based care performance management company founded in 2014 by David B. Snow Jr., a nationally recognized Fortune 50 CEO, in partnership with GTCR, a leading Chicago-based private equity firm. Ascension Ventures, a strategic healthcare venture firm, and Cobalt Ventures, the investment subsidiary of BCBS of Kansas City, have subsequently invested as well.

Cedar Gate provides high-performance analytic, technological, administrative and advisory services to providers, payers and self-insured employers to exceed performance thresholds of value-based care contracts, networks and programs.

Based in Greenwich, Connecticut, Cedar Gate leverages its deep healthcare expertise and nationally-recognized platform to deliver end-to-end systems and services empowering any healthcare organization, at any point on the value-based care continuum, to excel at value-based care.

About Privia

Privia Health™ is a technology-enabled, national physician-focused company that collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, improve patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering high-value care in both in-person and virtual care settings. Privia's platform of top industry talent, physician leadership development, scalable systems and proprietary technology reduces unnecessary healthcare costs, achieves better outcomes, and improves the health of patients and well being of providers.

