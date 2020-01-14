Cedar Gate Technologies Announces Partnership to Expand Value-based Care Programs for 650,000 People in Kansas City

GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cedar Gate Technologies (Cedar Gate) today announced a new partnership with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City (Blue KC) to enhance analytic capabilities to advance Blue KC's value-based care initiatives and improve access to affordable, quality care for their members.

Committed to ensuring their members receive safe, high-quality, coordinated and affordable care, Blue KC has been collaborating with healthcare organizations to move toward value-based care and away from fee-for-service. This approach ultimately shifts focus away from volume and rewards quality and improved health outcomes.

"Cedar Gate is proud to partner with Blue KC and provide the advanced analytic capabilities needed to succeed in the shift towards value-based care," said David B. Snow Jr., CEO of Cedar Gate Technologies. "Our ISAAC™ system is purpose-built to optimize the performance of any and all risk-based initiatives."

This new agreement offers Blue KC increased flexibility, forecasting and enhanced decision-making abilities on a single platform that works seamlessly with its current systems. The partnership supports Blue KC's efforts to better engage patients with wellness programs, transparency tools, and information on how to keep healthy and manage chronic conditions.

"As Kansas City's largest locally based health insurance provider, we are purposefully pursuing value-based care models that lower the cost of care and improve patient outcomes and satisfaction," said Greg Sweat M.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Blue KC. "Cedar Gate enhances our analytic capabilities and compliments our risk management expertise, so we can deliver value-based care for our patients and provider organizations."

Cedar Gate systems help clients optimize the performance of all risk-based contracts, including upside only, upside downside, risk corridors, prospective bundles, retrospective bundles and global capitation. Using ISAAC, a cloud-based SaaS platform, Cedar Gate enables payers, providers and self-insured employers to optimize risk-based contracts, reduce medical spend, improve medical loss ratios and improve provider network and clinical performance – all on a single platform.

About Cedar Gate Technologies (cedargate.com)

Cedar Gate Technologies (Cedar Gate) is a leading value-based care performance management company founded in 2014 by David B. Snow Jr., a nationally recognized Fortune 50 CEO, in partnership with GTCR, a leading Chicago based private equity firm. In 2018 Ascension Ventures, a strategic healthcare venture firm, became part of the ownership group.

Cedar Gate provides high-performance analytic, technological and advisory services to providers, payers and self-insured employers to enable them to meet and exceed the performance thresholds of value-based care contracts, networks and programs.

Cedar Gate systems are helping clients realize value from over $96 billion of medical spend associated with risk-based contracts and programs that affect 3.4 million covered lives. Cedar Gate is the leading provider of prospective bundled payment solutions with 20+ years of experience and having processed more that 2.25 million distinct bundles.

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City (Blue KC)

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City, the largest not-for-profit health insurer in Missouri and the only not-for-profit commercial health insurer in Kansas City, has been part of the Kansas City community since 1938. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City provides health coverage services to more than one million residents in the greater Kansas City area, including Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas and 30 counties in Northwest Missouri. Our mission: to provide affordable access to healthcare and to improve the health of our members. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. For more information on the company, visit its website at BlueKC.com.

