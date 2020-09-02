Cedar Gate Technologies Named in Gartner's Hype Cycle for U.S. Healthcare Payers, 2020

GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cedar Gate Technologies (Cedar Gate), a leading value-based care performance management company, today announced it was once again recognized as a Sample Vendor for two categories in Gartner's Hype Cycle for U.S. Healthcare Payers, 2020: Value-Based Payment Reconciliation Systems; and Advanced Analytics in Provider/Partner Alignment.

"It's an honor to be recognized by Gartner," said David B. Snow, Jr., CEO of Cedar Gate. "We created Cedar Gate to accelerate payers' and providers' journey to value and it's through our technologies that we've been successful in creating win-win scenarios for all participants. We continue to lead the healthcare industry's shift from fee-for-service and our clients are experiencing better financial results and patient outcomes as a result."

According to Gartner, its annual Hype Cycle for U.S. Healthcare Payers, 2020 Report "provides critical input for strategic planning by tracking the maturity levels and adoption rates of emerging payer technologies and approaches. U.S. healthcare payer CIOs should use this research to plan their investments to optimize and transform."

Cedar Gate systems help clients optimize the performance of all risk-based contracts, including upside only, upside downside, risk corridors, prospective bundles, retrospective bundles and global capitation. Using ISAAC™, a cloud-based SaaS platform, Cedar Gate enables payers, providers and self-insured employers to reduce medical spend, improve medical loss ratios and improve provider network and clinical performance – all on a single platform.

Cedar Gate Technologies (Cedar Gate) is a leading value-based care performance management company founded in 2014 by David B. Snow Jr., a nationally recognized Fortune 50 CEO, in partnership with GTCR, a leading Chicago based private equity firm. In 2018 Ascension Ventures, a strategic healthcare venture firm, became part of the ownership group.

Cedar Gate provides high-performance analytic, technological and advisory services to providers, payers and self-insured employers to enable them to meet and exceed the performance thresholds of value-based care contracts, networks and programs.

Cedar Gate systems are helping clients realize value from over $91 billion of medical spend associated with risk-based contracts and programs that affect 15.5 million covered lives and more than 130 payer, provider and employer clients.

