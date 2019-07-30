Cedar Gate Technologies Recognized in Gartner's Hype Cycle for U.S. Healthcare Payers, 2019 Report

GREENWICH, Conn., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cedar Gate Technologies (Cedar Gate), a leading value-based care performance management company, today announced it was recognized for two technologies in Gartner's Hype Cycle for U.S. Healthcare Payers, 2019: Value-based Payment Reconciliation Systems; and Advanced Analytics in Provider/Partner Alignment.

"We are very pleased to have been recognized by Gartner for these two technologies. We believe they are important areas of need for payers as they transition more of their covered lives into value-based care contracts, networks and programs," said David B. Snow, Jr., CEO of Cedar Gate.

"As a result, the reception in the marketplace for our Isaac Performance Management System and Bundled Payment Program Solutions continues to be strong. Cedar Gate is now processing over $91 billion in claims value on its' platform and has identified $4.2 billion in value-based care performance improvement opportunities, of which $990 million is being pursued by clients," David B. Snow Jr. continued.

Cedar Gate's Isaac value-based care performance management system is helping clients manage the performance of any and all risk-based contracts, including upside only, upside downside risk corridors, prospective bundles, retrospective bundles and global capitation, networks and programs.

Cedar Gate's Bundled Payment Program Solution helps clients create, optimize and administer prospective bundled payment programs, and has a proprietary claims processing engine that automatically converts fee-for-service claims into a single, bundled claim with subsequent unbundling, auto-adjudication, and payment.

About Cedar Gate Technologies

Cedar Gate Technologies (Cedar Gate) is a leading value-based care performance management company founded in 2014 by David B. Snow Jr., a nationally recognized Fortune 50 CEO, in partnership with GTCR, a leading Chicago based private equity firm. In 2018 Ascension Ventures, a strategic healthcare venture firm, became part of the ownership group.

Cedar Gate provides high-performance analytic, technological and advisory services to providers, payers and self-insured employers to enable them to meet and exceed the performance thresholds of value-based care contracts, networks and programs.

Cedar Gate systems are helping clients realize value from over $91 billion of medical spend associated with risk-based contracts and programs that affect 3.2 million covered lives. Cedar Gate is the leading provider of prospective bundled payment solutions with 20+ years of experience and having processed more that 2.25 million distinct bundles.

To learn more, go to cedargate.com.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc. is the world's leading research and advisory company. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statement of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

