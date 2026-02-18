Cedar Health Research and Texas Native Health Expand Partnership with Embedded Clinical Research Site to Increase Patient Access to Trials

DALLAS, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cedar Health Research, a Texas-based clinical trial network focused on underserved patients, and Texas Native Health, a Dallas nonprofit serving American Indian and Alaska Native communities, have opened a new embedded Cedar Health Research site within Texas Native Health. The collaborative partnership, established in 2023, aims to expand access to clinical research for Native American patients, a population that has historically been underrepresented in clinical trials.

The integrated site allows patients to participate in studies within their trusted care setting, reducing barriers such as travel, limited culturally informed study designs, and longstanding underrepresentation in clinical data.

"This research site represents our commitment to honoring Native voices in science," said Omer Tamir, CEO of Texas Native Health. "For too long, Native American communities have been left out of research shaping the future of medicine. Today, we take a major step toward ensuring these communities are seen, heard, and included."

The site will initially support studies addressing conditions disproportionately affecting Native American populations, such as cardiometabolic diseases. Native Americans are 36% more likely than the general U.S. population to have diabetes, and approximately 50% of Native American adults are obese. "Expanding access is key to ensuring that clinical trial populations reflect the patients who bear the burden of disease," said Dr. Mimi Fenton, CEO of Cedar Health Research. "By partnering with Texas Native Health, we're ensuring Native American communities have equitable access to new investigational medicines and representation in clinical research data."

As part of its launch, the site will initially conduct clinical trials with Eli Lilly and Company and Amgen, expanding research opportunities in an area of significant need.

"For more than a decade, Lilly has proudly led efforts to bring clinical trials closer to patients by reaching them in the communities where they live, work, and play," said Janelle Sabo, Senior Vice President of Clinical Capabilities at Eli Lilly and Company. "We are excited to support Cedar Health Research and Texas Native Health in expanding their capabilities to increase access to important clinical trials in the greater Dallas area. We look forward to serving as a trusted resource for patients and medical professionals alike, supporting individuals throughout the clinical trial journey."

"Advancing innovation requires addressing inequities in clinical research through intentional action and sustained partnership," said Ponda Motsepe-Ditshego, MD, Vice President, Head of Inclusive Global Health & Impact at Amgen. "Embedding research within trusted care settings like Texas Native Health helps address longstanding barriers to participation and strengthens the scientific rigor of clinical trials. Partnerships like this are essential to building data that truly reflects the patients we serve."

An opening celebration for this new site will take place on February 20, 2026, sponsored by Sanofi, with participation from Sanofi, Eli Lilly, Amgen and Syneos Health.

