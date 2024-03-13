Cedar Health Research Launches Two New Clinical Research Sites in Texas

DALLAS, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cedar Health Research®, a multi-therapeutic independent clinical research site and patient network, officially announced two new sites in Texas located in Arlington, TX and Midland, TX.

The Arlington site will now serve as the Tarrant County mid-cities hub location for Cedar Health Research's (CHR) Dallas-Fort Worth clinical operations. Arlington is ranked as the fifth most diverse city based on a U.S. Census Bureau and U.S. Religious Census study in 2023 and is centrally located in the fourth largest metropolitan area in the US. The Arlington independent site supports a variety of outpatient phase I-IV trials inclusive of vaccines, neurology, metabolic disease, women's health, cardiovascular, endocrinology, and general medicine. This location will be supported by CHR's vast network of community physician practice partners in a variety of specialties.

Cedar Health Research expands independent clinical research site and patient network with Arlington and Midland sites. Post this

The clinical operations In Midland, Texas will be integrated with both Women's Health and Internal Medicine community practice partners, offering clinical trial access to the more rural communities in West Texas, where healthcare services are often limited. Increasing access to clinical research in rural areas supports a different type of diversity and inclusion within trials and offers more healthcare options for the local population. The Midland site supports vaccine, women's health, and internal medicine trials.

"When Cedar Health Research launched in 2020, we pursued the mission of expanding clinical trial access to the diverse communities of Texas through our unique technology enabled healthcare partnership model. These new site locations will further advance our capabilities in support of executing today's complex clinical trials with accelerated enrollment and operational excellence while bridging access to the patients of physician practices that have traditionally been excluded from these opportunities," says Todd Albin, CEO.

"As we expand our trial site network with the opening of two new locations, we are excited to continue our tradition of excellence in enrolling diverse populations for our trials," confirms Chief Medical Officer, Ezekiel Fink MD. "Diversity in research is not just a goal; it's a necessity, and we are committed to upholding this critical component of research at our new sites."

About Cedar Health Research®

Cedar Health Research® is an independent, multi-therapeutic clinical research site and patient network headquartered in Dallas, TX. The Cedar Health Research® network is a technology-fueled site with a centralized hub-and-spoke model, reducing the burden of entry into clinical research for over 200 local physicians and nearly 2 million patients. Unlike most sites, this innovative model does not require physicians to conduct research within their own offices or become principal investigators. With the ability to directly connect and recruit patients within the healthcare partnerships' electronic health records, office disruptions are greatly minimized with the participating practice. Cedar Health Research® is expanding diverse and inclusive healthcare access through this technology-supported model by partnering with a wide variety of local practices in a range of demographic area and directing interested patients into a local, centralized site. For More: www.CedarHealthResearch.com

Media Contact:

Addison Gumbert, [email protected]

SOURCE Cedar Health Research