Cedar Mulch Depot Launches Direct-to-Contractor and Homeowner Delivery Program Across Colorado in 2026

DENVER, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cedar Mulch Depot, a bulk materials delivery business, is announcing that in 2026 it is initiating a direct to contractor or home owner cedar mulch delivery program.

Customers can now order mulch and bark nuggets straight from the source and delivered right to the home or job site. Clients may choose to have materials delivered only or opt for professional mulch installation by blower truck, provided through one of Cedar Mulch Depot's participating partners.

The Cedar Mulch Depot is initiating a direct to contractor or home owner cedar mulch delivery program. Cedar Mulch Depot

Ordering directly from the source to the job site offers deep discounts versus ordering from other landscaping yards that have tons of overhead costs and handle the bulk materials again and again. All of those big cost savings are passed on to the customer or landscape contractor.

Cedar Mulch Depot is able to deliver mulch from as far south as Colorado Springs, to Denver, and up north past Fort Collins. The various mulches available are cedar, fir nuggets, walk on, and more.

About Cedar Mulch Depot

Cedar Mulch Depot is a Colorado-based bulk materials delivery company providing high-quality mulch, bark, and landscape products directly to homes and job sites. Serving areas from Colorado Springs to Fort Collins, the company offers both delivery and professional installation through participating blower truck partners. By cutting out middlemen and reducing overhead, Cedar Mulch Depot delivers cost-effective, convenient solutions for homeowners and landscaping contractors alike. For more information, visit www.cedarmulchdepot.com.

Media Contact:

Sonja Leister

[email protected]

419-788-1818

SOURCE Cedar Mulch Depot