Cedar Oaks Wellness Center Announces New Executive and Professionals Program

OREGONIA, Ohio, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cedar Oaks Wellness Center announces a new Residential Treatment Program designed to meet the needs of CEOs, executives, and other professionals struggling with a substance use disorder.

Designed for individuals for whom absence from their work would result in a significant additional stressor, the Cedar Oaks Executive and Professionals Program will offer specialized services and amenities to address stress-induced addiction and teach career-focused coping skills.

Cedar Oaks Wellness Center is the premier treatment center in the Midwest, providing world-class residential treatment on a secluded and serene 121-acre campus. Clients stay in our newly refurbished cottages and have access to our state-of-the-art fitness center staffed by a licensed fitness instructor located in our Wellness Center building. Our gourmet chef provides all meals, in conjunction with our dietician accommodating any special dietary needs. The Executive and Professionals Program will also provide a dedicated Business Center where professionals can stay in touch with their businesses through access to their electronic devices at designated times of the day.

The Executive and Professionals Program will provide the same broad range of clinical services to meet the needs of individuals at various stages of their recovery including detoxification, individual, family and group therapy and relapse prevention. Yoga, art, music, meditation, fitness, and nutritional therapies are incorporated into the holistic treatment approach. When you complete your stay, we will coordinate ongoing support for treatment and medications on an outpatient plan after discharge.

This is an opportunity to find healing and learn how to live life as a professional in recovery. We offer a discreet and private setting, where patients can focus on the benefits of treatment in a peaceful place.

Interested professionals can learn more about this unique service by visiting their page at:

https://www.cedaroakswellness.com/programs/executive-and-professionals-program/

