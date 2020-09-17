Cedar Partners With ApolloMD to Transform and Prioritize the Patient Financial Experience

ATLANTA and NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ApolloMD, a multispecialty clinical services provider for hospitals and health systems, and Cedar, a leading patient engagement and financial technology platform, today announced a partnership to enable an improved online billing experience for patients.

"At ApolloMD, our goal is always to deliver the highest quality patient care," said Yogin Patel, MD, MBA, President of ApolloMD. "However, we know a bad billing experience can often overshadow an otherwise positive patient encounter. Our partnership with Cedar will enable our physicians and APCs to continue to prioritize the patient experience with the confidence that Cedar's best-in-class digital platform will make the back-end process smooth and efficient. We want our patients to have the full spectrum of flexible payment options available to them when paying for medical services."

Cedar's patient engagement platform offers a seamless, intuitive user experience and enables customized outreach, messaging and bill resolution to patients based on a variety of unique factors and preferences. With Cedar, ApolloMD can now provide a digital billing experience built for patients, leading to better engagement.

"At Cedar, we know that when things are clear, easy and relevant for patients, providers see better financial results, so we strive to foster that mutually beneficial relationship through proven expertise and modern technology," said Florian Otto, CEO and Co-Founder of Cedar. "We are excited to partner with ApolloMD during this pivotal time as they are taking the opportunity to digitize and offer a more engaging financial experience."

ApolloMD partners with more than 100 hospitals nationwide, and Cedar's post-visit billing solution now powers a digital payment experience for patients who receive treatment from any ApolloMD physician or APC within those practices.

ApolloMD partners with more than 100 hospitals nationwide to provide integrated, multispecialty physician, APC and practice management services in Emergency Medicine, Hospital Medicine, Anesthesia and Radiology. Our high touch, solution-based approach emphasizes quality, efficiency, communication and patient experience. Through ApolloMD Partners, Inc., all eligible physicians and advanced practice clinicians have the opportunity to become owners. ApolloMD works collaboratively with partner facilities to implement best practices and process improvement across the board in a cost-effective manner. Visit ApolloMD.com for more information.

Recently named the most innovative healthcare tech company of 2020, according to a KLAS survey of 300 healthcare executives, Cedar is a healthcare financial engagement platform for hospitals, health systems and medical groups that clarifies and simplifies the financial experience for patients, improving bill resolution and payment outcomes for providers. Using intuitive design and advanced data science, Cedar facilitates patient-centric financial engagement across the care journey. To learn more, visit www.cedar.com.

