Cedar Point Recovery, Sacramento Drug And Alcohol Treatment Facility, Receives Dual Diagnosis Treatment Provider Certification

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cedar Point Recovery, Sacramento's leading drug and alcohol treatment facility received its Dual Diagnosis Treatment Provider certification from California Department of Health Care Services.

Following a vigorous evaluation, Cedar Point Recovery has been awarded its dual diagnosis provider certification, and is now able to provide dual diagnosis treatment to individuals suffering from substance use and mental health disorders. With this certification, Cedar Point Recovery continues to offer treatment programs that remain in compliance with state regulations related to substance use and mental health disorders.

The term dual diagnosis is used to describe an individual who been diagnosed with substance use disorder along with a co-existing mental health diagnosis. Because these individuals have multiple disorders, they are more vulnerable to relapse and have unique needs for treatment.

The licensed and highly trained clinical staff at Cedar Point Recovery are available to participants 24/7 and use a multidisciplinary approach to creating customized treatment plans tailored to each participants' unique needs.

Cedar Point Recovery is owned by Sprout Health Group, who is committed to providing excellent participant care at all their Joint Commission accredited facilities, nationwide. Sprout Health Group's CEO, Arel Meister-Aldama says, "We have developed specialized services focused on those suffering from substance use and mental health disorders. We are excited to have been awarded Dual Diagnosis Certification by the California Department of Healthcare Services."

More About Cedar Point Recovery

Cedar Point Recovery, located in Sacramento, California is a luxury rehabilitation center for those suffering from drug and alcohol addiction. The facility is staffed with expert clinicians and medical staff with decades of experience in addiction treatment and offers a full range of treatment programs including medical detoxification, residential treatment, and outpatient treatment.

Additional therapy programs include intervention services, family counseling, and aftercare with ongoing monitoring after discharge. Cedar Point Recovery is a Joint Commission Accredited facility and nationally recognized for their proven treatment modalities.

More About California Department of Health Care Services

The Licensing and Certification (L&C) Section of the California Department of Health Care Services (DHCS) is responsible for implementing and maintaining a system to assure compliance with state regulations and statutes related to facility licensure and program certification, in a variety of 24-hour psychiatric and rehabilitation care facilities.

Contact

Cedar Point Recovery

8950 Cal Center Drive



Suite 160



Sacramento, California 95826

www.cedarpointrecovery.com

(888) 607-6079

SOURCE Cedar Point Recovery

Related Links

https://cedarpointrecovery.com

