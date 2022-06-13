Cedar Point Sports Center Names New General Manager

The Growth of Sports Facilities Companies Leads to Promotions Within the Organization and the Sports Venue

SANDUSKY, Ohio, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cedar Point Sports Center has promoted Justin Kijowski as the new General Manager after Wes Hall, the previous general manager, was recently promoted to the level of Account Executive for Sports Facilities Companies (SFC). Both Kijowski and Hall will begin their new roles this month.

Kijowski most recently was the Director of Operations for the sports center. He was instrumental in bringing tournaments and new events into the venue to include Best of the Bay and Jingle Bell Jam. "I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to lead the team here at the Cedar Point Sports Center," says Kijowski. "What we have been able to accomplish with our group has been nothing short of incredible, and I look forward to continuing to serve the team and the community in my new role."

Kijowski brings over 15 years of experience in the sports and entertainment industry having previously worked at Kalahari Resorts and Sports Force Parks. He has held roles in finance, sales, tournament management, and venue operations.

As the youth sports tourism industry continues to grow, so too does the number of venues and sports complexes needed to house the increased demand. SFC, the management company for Cedar Point Sports Center, currently operates over 30 sports venues across the country. Account Executives oversee multiple venues within the SFC portfolio. Hall will now oversee Cedar Point Sports Center, The Bridge Sports Complex in Bridgeport, WV, Highlands Sports Complex in Wheeling, WV, and Horizons Edge Sports Campus in Harrisonburg, VA.

"It has been a privilege to manage the Cedar Point Sports Center since opening in January of 2020. I've had the honor of working with a tremendous team of professionals to lead the venue," said Wes Hall. "Our philosophy is that we win with people. I am proud to see Justin promoted to the position of General Manager and I am excited about the future growth of the Cedar Point Sports Center and the Sports Facilities Companies."

Cedar Point Sports Center is the Midwest's ultimate sports, events and entertainment destination. Located in Sandusky, Ohio along the scenic North Coast and Lake Erie, this state-of-the-art facility pairs incredible events with the world's best amusement park destinations, Cedar Point. With 145,000 square feet, there's more than enough room to host world-class sports tournaments, community events, and parties. Cedar Point Sports Center is a member of the SFM Network, the nation's largest and fastest-growing network of sports facilities and is operated by the industry-leader in outsourced operations, Sports Facilities Management.

