Cedar Point Sports Center to Host 2nd Annual Best of the Bay

Local Food Competition Features Returning Award Winners, New Businesses And New Categories

SANDUSKY, Ohio, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cedar Point Sports Center is bringing competition back into the local food scene by hosting the 2nd Annual Best of the Bay. The event will be held from 6 – 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at Cedar Point Sports Center. Admission tickets are available for $35, which includes 20 sample tickets and one drink ticket. Guests must be 21 years old to participate. Tickets can be purchased at www.cpsports.com.

This year's event will feature 21 different local food vendors competing in 10 different categories, with multiple vendors competing in multiple categories.

The 10 categories are:

– Best Wings

– Best Burger

– Best Seafood

– Best Taco

– Best Pizza

– Best Coffee

– Best Food Truck

– Best Bakery/Dessert

– Best Sandwich

– Best Breakfast

The 21 vendors are: Bake Erie, Barra Tacos, Bay Harbor, B-Lux Grill & Bar, Candy Hut (in Kalahari Resorts), Derrick Jr., Doughin' Crazy, enRoll, A Hole in the Wall Food & Catering, Meat Wagon Food Truck, Mellow Yellow Pizzeria, The Miller's Table at Sawmill Creek, My Vegan Soul, Providence Care Centers, Quaker Steak & Lube Sandusky, Romeo's Pizza Huron, Sandusky, Bay Pancake House, Sandusky House of Donuts, Saucy Brew Works, Walking Taco Food Truck, and Zuppaman.

"We're thrilled to be able to highlight local business and the event truly features some of the best chefs, cooks, bakers and baristas in the area," said Ryan Ladd, Director of Events at Cedar Point Sports Center. "We're used to crowning champions on the courts, and we're looking forward to crowning champions of the kitchen. We have five category winners returning from last year to defend their titles, and we have nine new vendors."

New for the event this year with be the Kids' Choice! During this fun event, kids will have access to Cedar Point Sports Center's climbing walls and have the opportunity to taste food samples. Here, they will vote on their favorite climbing wall and various treats.

About Cedar Point Sports Center

Cedar Point Sports Center is the Midwest's ultimate sports, events and entertainment destination. Located in Sandusky, Ohio along the scenic North Coast and Lake Erie, this state-of-the-art facility pairs incredible events with the world's best amusement park destinations, Cedar Point. With 145,000 square feet, there's more than enough room to host world-class sports tournaments, community events, and parties. Cedar Point Sports Center is a member of the SFM Network, the nation's largest and fastest-growing network of sports facilities and is operated by the industry-leader in outsourced operations, Sports Facilities Management.

