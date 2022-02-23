Cedar Point Sports Center Voted Top Indoor Sports Event Venue

SANDUSKY, Ohio, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sports Events Media Group , the leading industry publication focused exclusively on helping sports event planners produce excellent competitions in the United States, has announced that for the second year in a row, the Cedar Point Sports Center has been awarded the Choice Award as the top All-Star Indoor Sports Venue by its readers.

The 145,000 square foot indoor venue holds 10 basketball courts convertible to 20 volleyball courts, an elevated indoor walking track, a café area, party and event rooms and space, and a family entertainment center with a climbing area, ninja course, and arcade games.

In 2021, Cedar Point Sports Center exceeded expectations while adhering to strict COVID-19 guidelines and mandates, such as spectator capacity limitations, from state and local governing bodies. Despite these restrictions, Cedar Point Sports Center produced 42 tournaments across various sports including volleyball, basketball, wrestling, cheer and dance, futsal, and baton twirling, hosted 3,705 teams totaling 38,526 participating athletes, and accumulated 51,193 spectators.

Within the community, Cedar Point Sports Center serves as a place for community clubs and schools to host practices and games. The sports center partners with North Coast Showtime, a local youth travel basketball and volleyball organization, as the club's home venue, and three schools use the venue for their 4th-6th grade basketball programs. Additionally, the sports center hosts youth sports leagues, sports camps, and sports clinics throughout the year for local athletes.

Cedar Point Sports Center is also host to non-sports events. These events include Best of the Bay, a food competition featuring local vendors, music events featuring DRUMLine Live and the Firelands Symphony Orchestra, and many other community events.

"As part of America's Sports and Family Fun Capital, we are honored to, once again, receive this award," said Wes Hall, General Manager of the Cedar Point Sports Center. "The Cedar Point Sports Center provides an opportunity for athletes and guests to experience an unbeatable combination of state-of-the-art sports venue and a thrilling destination 12 months out of the year."

About Cedar Point Sports Center



Cedar Point Sports Center is the Midwest's ultimate sports, events and entertainment destination. Located in Sandusky, Ohio along the scenic North Coast and Lake Erie, this state-of-the-art facility pairs incredible events with the world's best amusement park destinations, Cedar Point. With 145,000 square feet, there's more than enough room to host world-class sports tournaments, community events, and parties. Cedar Point Sports Center is a member of the SFM Network, the nation's largest and fastest-growing network of sports facilities and is operated by the industry-leader in outsourced operations, Sports Facilities Management.

