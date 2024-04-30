Cedar Point's record-breaking Top Thrill 2™ roller coaster opens Saturday

SANDUSKY, Ohio, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Top Thrill 2, the world's tallest and fastest triple-launch strata coaster, will open to the public on Cedar Point's opening day, Saturday, May 4. The "strata" coaster, known as any roller coaster eclipsing a height of 400 feet, was first pioneered by Cedar Point in 2003. The new and reimagined Top Thrill 2 dominates the park's skyline with not one, but two 420-foot-tall track towers, putting riders in the driver's seat for one of the greatest races of all time.

A New Formula for Thrills

Riders join the CP Racing Team for an immersive experience, climbing into one of three sleek high-performance racing vehicles. Top Thrill 2's trains feature open-air seating, providing heart-pounding views on the world's first and only dual-tower vertical speedway.

On the start, using an all-new linear synchronous motor (LSM) launch system, riders peel out down the straightaway reaching speeds of 74 mph, racing toward the sky on Top Thrill 2's original 420-foot-tall "top hat" tower. After experiencing weightlessness during the "rollback" – the coveted fan-favorite moment when the train's momentum isn't great enough to make it up and over the tower – the train shifts into reverse and into its second launch, reaching speeds of 101 mph.

Riders get a view of Cedar Point unlike any they've seen before as they speed into a backward climb at a 90-degree angle on a new, 420-foot-tall track tower. After a second moment of weightlessness, the train shifts into drive and races forward into its third launch, clocking in at the ride's top speed of 120 mph.

Crossing over the top hat tower, the train decelerates momentarily before diving into a 270-degree spiral and crossing the finish line.

"Cedar Point has a long-lasting legacy of record-breaking roller coaster innovation and Top Thrill 2 delivers everything a thrill-seeker could want, including staggering height and speed," said Carrie Boldman, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point. "With the wide range of thrills for the whole family, Cedar Point is the place to visit this summer. We can't wait for our guests to take their very first lap on the world-record-breaking Top Thrill 2."

The Legacy of Roller Coasters

Cedar Point is the industry leader in roller coaster innovation, having introduced some of the tallest and fastest rides on the planet. In addition to being the home of the world's first roller coasters over 200 feet tall (the Magnum XL-200 hyper coaster), over 300 feet tall (the Millennium Force giga coaster) and over 400 feet tall (the former Top Thrill Dragster strata coaster), Cedar Point is now home to the world's first and only reimagined strata coaster. With its three distinct launches, increased ride time of nearly two minutes and its second vertical tower, Top Thrill 2 makes its mark on roller coaster history and redefines the famous Cedar Point skyline.

Including Top Thrill 2, Cedar Point's vast collection of rides and roller coasters are set to welcome guests for the park's 155th summer season on Saturday, May 4. For more information on Top Thrill 2 and to view Cedar Point's operating calendar, guests can visit cedarpoint.com.

About Cedar Point

Cedar Point, the second-oldest amusement park in North America, is home to 68 rides, including 18 world-class roller coasters, the Cedar Point Shores Waterpark, a mile-long beach, marinas, hotels and more. In 2024, Cedar Point celebrates its roller coaster legacy with the introduction of Top Thrill 2, the world's tallest & fastest triple-launch strata coaster.

The park is owned and operated by Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), a publicly traded partnership and one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world. Focused on its mission to make people happy by providing fun, immersive, and memorable experiences, the Company owns and operates 13 properties, consisting of 11 amusement parks, four separately gated outdoor water parks, and resort accommodations totaling more than 2,300 rooms and more than 600 luxury RV sites. Cedar Fair's parks are located in Ohio, California, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Missouri, Michigan, Texas and Toronto, Ontario.

