Cedar Realty Trust Announces Completion of 1-for-6.6 Reverse Stock Split

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CDR – the "Company") announced today the completion of its previously announced 1-for-6.6 reverse stock split of its common stock. Every 6.6 issued and outstanding shares of common stock have been converted into one share of common stock, effective prior to the opening of trading of the Company's common stock on November 27, 2020. As previously announced, stockholders received cash in lieu of fractional shares. In addition, the common stock has been assigned a new CUSIP number: 150602 605.

Concurrently with the reverse stock split, the Company's operating partnership subsidiary, Cedar Realty Trust Partnership, L.P., effected a corresponding 1-for-6.6 reverse split of its outstanding units of limited partnership interest. Fractional units were not redeemed in connection with this reverse unit split.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

