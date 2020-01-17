Cedar Realty Trust Announces Tax Information For 2019 Distributions

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc.

Jan 17, 2020, 16:05 ET

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CDR) today announced the Federal income tax treatment of its 2019 distributions to the holders of its common and preferred shares.

Common Stock



Symbol: CDR

CUSIP: 150602209




Total 


Section





 Distribution 

Ordinary 

199A

Nondividend

Record Date

Payable Date

Per Share

Dividend

Dividends

Distribution

2/8/2019

2/20/2019

$0.050000

$0.040525

$0.040525

$0.009475

5/10/2019

5/20/2019

$0.050000

$0.040525

$0.040525

$0.009475

8/9/2019

8/20/2019

$0.050000

$0.040525

$0.040525

$0.009475

11/8/2019

11/20/2019

$0.050000

$0.040525

$0.040525

$0.009475

Totals


$0.200000

$0.162100

$0.162100

$0.037900











Series B Preferred Stock

Symbol: CDR-PB

CUSIP: 150602407




Total 


Section





 Distribution 

Ordinary 

199A

Nondividend

Record Date

Payable Date

Per Share

Dividends

Dividends

Distribution

2/8/2019

2/20/2019

$0.453125

$0.453125

$0.453125

$0.000000

5/10/2019

5/20/2019

$0.453125

$0.453125

$0.453125

$0.000000

8/9/2019

8/20/2019

$0.453125

$0.453125

$0.453125

$0.000000

11/8/2019

11/20/2019

$0.453125

$0.453125

$0.453125

$0.000000

Totals


$1.812500

$1.812500

$1.812500

$0.000000











Series C Preferred Stock

Symbol: CDR-PC

CUSIP: 1506025063




Total 


Section





 Distribution 

Ordinary 

199A

Nondividend

Record Date

Payable Date

Per Share

Dividends

Dividends

Distribution

2/8/2019

2/20/2019

$0.406250

$0.406250

$0.406250

$0.000000

5/10/2019

5/20/2019

$0.406250

$0.406250

$0.406250

$0.000000

8/9/2019

8/20/2019

$0.406250

$0.406250

$0.406250

$0.000000

11/8/2019

11/20/2019

$0.406250

$0.406250

$0.406250

$0.000000

Totals


$1.625000

$1.625000

$1.625000

$0.000000

Shareholders are advised to consult their tax advisor about the specific tax treatment of 2019 dividends.

About Cedar Realty Trust 

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 57 properties, with approximately 8.5 million square feet of gross leasable area.

For additional financial and descriptive information on the Company, its operations and its portfolio, please refer to the Company's website at www.cedarrealtytrust.com.

