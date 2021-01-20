Cedar Realty Trust Announces Tax Information For 2020 Distributions

PORT WASHINGTON, New York, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CDR) today announced the Federal income tax treatment of its 2020 distributions to the holders of its common and preferred shares.

Common Stock







Symbol: CDR



CUSIP: 150602209







Total





Section











Distribution

Ordinary

199A

Nondividend Record Date

Payable Date

Per Share

Dividend

Dividends

Distribution 2/10/2020

2/20/2020

$0.050000

$0.050000

$0.050000

$0.000000 5/8/2020

5/20/2020

$0.010000

$0.010000

$0.010000

$0.000000 8/10/2020

8/20/2020

$0.010000

$0.010000

$0.010000

$0.000000 11/10/2020

11/20/2020

$0.010000

$0.010000

$0.010000

$0.000000 Totals





$0.080000

$0.080000

$0.080000

$0.000000





















Series B Preferred Stock



Symbol: CDR-PB



CUSIP: 150602407







Total





Section











Distribution

Ordinary

199A

Nondividend Record Date

Payable Date

Per Share

Dividends

Dividends

Distribution 2/10/2020

2/20/2020

$0.453125

$0.453125

$0.453125

$0.000000 5/8/2020

5/20/2020

$0.453125

$0.453125

$0.453125

$0.000000 8/10/2020

8/20/2020

$0.453125

$0.453125

$0.453125

$0.000000 11/10/2020

11/20/2020

$0.453125

$0.453125

$0.453125

$0.000000 Totals





$1.812500

$1.812500

$1.812500

$0.000000





















Series C Preferred Stock



Symbol: CDR-PC



CUSIP: 1506025063







Total





Section











Distribution

Ordinary

199A

Nondividend Record Date

Payable Date

Per Share

Dividends

Dividends

Distribution 2/10/2020

2/20/2020

$0.406250

$0.406250

$0.406250

$0.000000 5/8/2020

5/20/2020

$0.406250

$0.406250

$0.406250

$0.000000 8/10/2020

8/20/2020

$0.406250

$0.406250

$0.406250

$0.000000 11/10/2020

11/20/2020

$0.406250

$0.406250

$0.406250

$0.000000 Totals





$1.625000

$1.625000

$1.625000

$0.000000

Shareholders are advised to consult their tax advisor about the specific tax treatment of 2020 dividends.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

For additional financial and descriptive information on the Company, its operations and its portfolio, please refer to the Company's website at www.cedarrealtytrust.com.

