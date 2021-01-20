Cedar Realty Trust Announces Tax Information For 2020 Distributions
Jan 20, 2021, 16:15 ET
PORT WASHINGTON, New York, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CDR) today announced the Federal income tax treatment of its 2020 distributions to the holders of its common and preferred shares.
|
Common Stock
|
Symbol: CDR
|
CUSIP: 150602209
|
Total
|
Section
|
Distribution
|
Ordinary
|
199A
|
Nondividend
|
Record Date
|
Payable Date
|
Per Share
|
Dividend
|
Dividends
|
Distribution
|
2/10/2020
|
2/20/2020
|
$0.050000
|
$0.050000
|
$0.050000
|
$0.000000
|
5/8/2020
|
5/20/2020
|
$0.010000
|
$0.010000
|
$0.010000
|
$0.000000
|
8/10/2020
|
8/20/2020
|
$0.010000
|
$0.010000
|
$0.010000
|
$0.000000
|
11/10/2020
|
11/20/2020
|
$0.010000
|
$0.010000
|
$0.010000
|
$0.000000
|
Totals
|
$0.080000
|
$0.080000
|
$0.080000
|
$0.000000
|
Series B Preferred Stock
|
Symbol: CDR-PB
|
CUSIP: 150602407
|
Total
|
Section
|
Distribution
|
Ordinary
|
199A
|
Nondividend
|
Record Date
|
Payable Date
|
Per Share
|
Dividends
|
Dividends
|
Distribution
|
2/10/2020
|
2/20/2020
|
$0.453125
|
$0.453125
|
$0.453125
|
$0.000000
|
5/8/2020
|
5/20/2020
|
$0.453125
|
$0.453125
|
$0.453125
|
$0.000000
|
8/10/2020
|
8/20/2020
|
$0.453125
|
$0.453125
|
$0.453125
|
$0.000000
|
11/10/2020
|
11/20/2020
|
$0.453125
|
$0.453125
|
$0.453125
|
$0.000000
|
Totals
|
$1.812500
|
$1.812500
|
$1.812500
|
$0.000000
|
Series C Preferred Stock
|
Symbol: CDR-PC
|
CUSIP: 1506025063
|
Total
|
Section
|
Distribution
|
Ordinary
|
199A
|
Nondividend
|
Record Date
|
Payable Date
|
Per Share
|
Dividends
|
Dividends
|
Distribution
|
2/10/2020
|
2/20/2020
|
$0.406250
|
$0.406250
|
$0.406250
|
$0.000000
|
5/8/2020
|
5/20/2020
|
$0.406250
|
$0.406250
|
$0.406250
|
$0.000000
|
8/10/2020
|
8/20/2020
|
$0.406250
|
$0.406250
|
$0.406250
|
$0.000000
|
11/10/2020
|
11/20/2020
|
$0.406250
|
$0.406250
|
$0.406250
|
$0.000000
|
Totals
|
$1.625000
|
$1.625000
|
$1.625000
|
$0.000000
Shareholders are advised to consult their tax advisor about the specific tax treatment of 2020 dividends.
About Cedar Realty Trust
Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.
For additional financial and descriptive information on the Company, its operations and its portfolio, please refer to the Company's website at www.cedarrealtytrust.com.
