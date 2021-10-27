Cedar Realty Trust To Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

MASSAPEQUA, N.Y., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CDR – the "Company") announced today that it will release financial results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2021 after the market closes on November 4, 2021. The Company will not be holding an earnings conference call.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 53 properties, with approximately 7.6 million square feet of gross leasable area.

For additional financial and descriptive information on the Company, its operations and its portfolio, please refer to the Company's website at www.cedarrealtytrust.com.

SOURCE Cedar Realty Trust, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.cedarrealtytrust.com

