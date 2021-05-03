Cedar Supply and Pro Access Systems Form Partnership with Fencing Supply Group, Join Group of Independent Fencing Distributors

HOUSTON, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cedar Supply and Pro Access Systems (Pro Access) today announced their partnership with Fencing Supply Group (FSG), a group of industry-leading fencing distributors. Cedar Supply is one of the leading fencing and decking distributors in the greater Denver area, serving contractors out of Fort Collins, Colorado. Pro Access is a distributor of access controls products, with five branches in Chicago, Atlanta, Charlotte, Denver, and Tampa.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Cedar Supply and Pro Access Systems families to FSG. We look forward to learning from their experience, working together to grow, and continuing to deliver the best customer experience in the business. Cedar Supply and Pro Access Systems are terrific additions to our growing FSG team!" remarked Andrea Hogan, FSG CEO.

"Partnering with Cedar Supply adds scale in a premium location within the high-growth Denver area with an outstanding local leadership and sales team," Jeff Cook, FSG's EVP of M&A and Greenfields, added.

"Pro Access Systems is a first-class addition to the FSG platform, bringing additional capabilities to key markets within FSG's footprint," said Cook. "We look forward to leveraging their value-added, industry-leading expertise in gates and access controls across the entire portfolio of FSG businesses. Don Parrin and Mike Wroblewski are well-known leaders in our industry, and we could not be happier to partner with both of them."

"We are extremely excited for the entire Cedar Supply team to join FSG. It will be a great fit for our company. It will take Cedar Supply to the next level," said Skip Thomas of Cedar Supply. "This partnership will allow us to service our loyal customers better and provide us with a springboard for continued growth in the future."

"Joining FSG will enable us to take Pro Access to the next level and bring the deep access controls expertise and aluminum gate manufacturing from Pro Access to the full FSG platform," added Don Parrin, CEO and President of Pro Access.

Sterling has deep experience in the building products distribution industry, having previously partnered with entrepreneur owners to build Roofing Supply Group, Construction Supply Group, and Artisan Design Group. Fencing Supply Group and Sterling intend to continue to support the platform through organic growth initiatives and an active acquisition strategy. Cedar Supply and Pro Access Systems are the third and fourth acquisitions for the Fencing Supply platform. FSG acquired Merchants Metals and Binford Supply in early 2021.

About Fencing Supply Group

Founded in 2021, Fencing Supply Group (FSG) is a group of industry-leading fencing distributors. FSG is the largest wholesale distributor of fencing supplies in the United States. FSG businesses serve professional fencing contractors who provide new, improvement, and repair fencing services across residential, industrial, commercial, and infrastructure end markets. The FSG model combines local relationships, service, and expertise with national scale and resources to benefit customers, employees, and suppliers. Current FSG companies include Merchants Metals, Binford Supply, Cedar Supply, and Pro Access Systems, which collectively operate 52 branches across 29 states.

About The Sterling Group

Founded in 1982, The Sterling Group is a private equity and private credit investment firm that targets investments in basic manufacturing, distribution, and industrial services companies. Typical enterprise values of these companies at initial formation range from $100 million to $750 million. Sterling has sponsored the buyout of 58 platform companies and numerous add-on acquisitions for a total transaction value of over $14.0 billion. Sterling currently has over $4.0 billion of assets under management. For further information, please visit www.sterling-group.com.

