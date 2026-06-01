Cedar's Foods Reserve Line Now Seed-Oil-Free Certified

Premium Hommus Collection Sets New Standard for Clean-Label, Elevated Mediterranean Snacking

HAVERHILL, Mass., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cedar's Foods, the family-owned leader in Mediterranean dips and the largest hommus producer in the world, announces a major milestone: its entire Reserve line—including both Organic Reserve and Classic Reserve—is now officially certified seed-oil-free.

Launched in 2025 as a premium, small-batch line featuring bold, elevated Mediterranean flavors and high-quality ingredients such as olive and avocado oils, Cedar's Reserve now carries seed-oil-free certification across all SKUs. This update ensures consumers that every Reserve product aligns with clean-label standards while maintaining the indulgent flavors and creamy textures that define the line.

"Cedar's Reserve was designed to deliver an elevated Mediterranean experience, and now, with seed-oil-free certification across the line, we're raising the bar even higher for premium hommus," said Aimee Tsakirellis, Executive Vice President of Marketing at Cedar's Foods. "Today's consumers want transparency and quality—they want bold, restaurant-inspired flavors with clean ingredients, and our Reserve line delivers exactly that."

Reformulation Highlights:

Seed-Oil-Free Certified: Entire Reserve line, both Organic and Classic, is now officially certified.

Premium Mediterranean Flavors: From Olive Tapenade to Harissa, small-batch recipes crafted for bold, layered taste.

Clean-Label Transparency: Certification prominently displayed to reinforce the line's high-quality ingredients.

This reformulation reflects Cedar's commitment to elevating hommus through purposeful innovation, clean ingredients, and a genuine love for Mediterranean flavors. Cedar's Reserve Line is available at retailers nationwide. For more information, please visit cedarsfoods.com

About Cedar's Foods

Founded in 1981, Cedar's Foods is a family-owned company dedicated to sharing the authentic, vibrant flavors of the Mediterranean with American consumers. As the largest hommus producer in the world, Cedar's crafts its products using time-honored recipes and only the finest, freshest ingredients. Each dip, spread, and sauce is designed to capture the essence of Mediterranean cuisine, delivering rich, bold flavors and innovative combinations that enhance any meal. Cedar's Foods offers a wide range of products, from classic hommus and tzatziki to exciting new flavors and limited-time offerings. Proudly free from artificial preservatives, flavors, and colors, Cedar's Foods products cater to health-conscious consumers seeking delicious, high-quality options. Today, Cedar's Foods remains a leader in the Mediterranean foods category, providing millions of consumers nationwide with flavorful, wholesome, and versatile options to elevate everyday snacking and dining.

SOURCE Cedar’s Foods