CedCommerce Announces Multichannel Integration with Michaels

The Michaels.com marketplace integration enables qualified merchants to seamlessly accelerate multichannel operations

SHERIDAN, Wyo., March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CedCommerce, a leading multichannel eCommerce enabler, today announced the launch of a Multichannel Integration for Michaels, the leading specialty arts, crafts, and home décor retailer in North America. The ' Michaels Multichannel Integration ' offers simplified ways for vetted Shopify and WooCommerce merchants of high-quality arts and crafts supplies and componentry to sell on Michaels.com through the retailer's new, US-based no-fee marketplace, expanding sellers' businesses and reaching the 10s of millions of customers visiting Michaels.com each month in the US.

Michaels is now accepting applications from qualified sellers in new and existing categories, including arts and crafts supplies, candle and soap making, leather and woodwork, baking, tools and tech, yarn, stitchery, kids, toys, education, journaling, seasonal products and more. Sellers interested in applying to join the marketplace can visit www.michaels.com/marketplace to learn more.

"With a team of leading experts from the eCommerce industry, we have continued to build enterprise-grade solutions for online merchants willing to expand their multichannel endeavors in the most simplified and automated way. With our new launch of 'Michaels Multichannel Integration Solution,' we are empowering the online merchant community to experience the most profitable way of selling on Michaels, a leading arts and crafts specialty retailer in North America with the power of automation," said Abhishek Jaiswal ,CEO, CedCommerce.

Providing a frictionless entrepreneurial journey, the CedCommerce integration solution offers industry-leading features,including:

Kick-start business with an expedited single-click account connectivity

Once approved as a Michaels seller, access the Michaels Integration with a quick authentication process and start business in a minute.

Perform product category selection and attribute mapping for publishing accurate listings.

Get all feeds synchronized in-real time to avoid the hassles of manually updating feeds across channels.

Be updated with threshold inventory notifications to never lose customers due to overselling situations.

Upload products on Michaels.com and import products from store to app in just a single click.

One centralized dashboard provides one with information on orders, products, and sales.

Additionally,merchants are assigned a dedicated account manager by CedCommerce to help them at every stage of selling.

About CedCommerce

CedCommerce is a leading multichannel enabler that helps online merchants expand their business to international marketplaces like Amazon, eBay, Walmart, and Google via secure, optimized, and scalable integration tools and technologies. With 50+ sales channel tools for Shopify, WooCommerce, Magento, BigCommerce, OpenCart, and Prestashop, over 40,000 merchants across the globe have benefited from CedCommerce's multichannel capabilities. Highly recommended by G2, Trustpilot, Capterra, Web retailer, Cuspera, and Serchen, CedCommerce enables smooth merchant onboarding, and streamlined product data feed flow.

Visit CedCommerce or follow them on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Facebook for more.

