CedCommerce enables BigCommerce merchants to expand on the Wish marketplace

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CedCommerce, a preferred partner of BigCommerce, now enables its merchants to sell effortlessly on Wish Marketplace. Starting today, CedCommerce merchants selling through their BigCommerce stores can easily connect their storefronts with the Wish marketplace in no time.

Given the whopping rate of shoppers adapting to online shopping, BigCommerce extended its partnership with the Wish marketplace just ahead of the holiday season. Empowering brands to expand their visibility, Wish marketplace caters them with access to 100 million monthly active users across more than 100 countries. Furthermore, BigCommerce merchants selling on Wish can leverage Deliverr's nationwide fast and affordable 2-day fulfillment capabilities to get the Wish 2-day badge. The updated Channel Manager on BigCommerce comes with CedCommerce's integration to provide improved multi-channel listing experience.

Making multi-channel sales easier, the Marketplace Connector app highlighted on the Wish provider page empowers small and medium-sized businesses to list, connect, and sell on Wish. Thus, enhancing your overall marketplace selling experience.

Enabling a hassle-free selling experience, the app is equipped with features like real-time inventory syncing. Thus, helping you avoid overselling. The centralized order management attribute brings all your Wish orders to your BigCommerce store and manages orders, cancellations, and other updates centrally.

The app comes free for seven days allowing BigCommerce merchants to sell everywhere shoppers are shopping from a single dashboard.

Endorsing the listing of the app, Mr. Abhishek Jaiswal, CEO, and co-founder at CedCommerce, said, "CedCommerce has always been about simplifying commerce and helping businesses. Considering the tremendous shift towards online shopping, we believe in providing solutions well equipped with automated features that enable merchants to adapt to the process of online selling easily."

