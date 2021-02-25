CedCommerce enables BigCommerce merchants to sell easily on Walmart

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting today, BigCommerce sellers will be able to sell more efficiently on Walmart using the CedCommerce Integration. Along with the new Walmart-BigCommerce partnership, Walmart has introduced CedCommerce as a preferred partner for merchants to support their listing, order and inventory management, advertising, and fulfillment needs.

The Walmart BigCommerce integration solution by CedCommerce will connect the merchant's BigCommerce store to their Walmart account to ensure the smooth running of all operations from a central platform. It will also help sellers manage bulk operations, automate order management, support accessible product listing, profiling, syncing data, and much more.

Mr. Abhishek Jaiswal , CEO and co-founder of CedCommerce, said, "Post-pandemic, the market is filled with equal counts of challenges and opportunities. The partnership between BigCommerce and Walmart tips the scale in favor of merchants considering multichannel sales. CedCommerce is pleased to work together with these two key eCommerce players and bring forward an integration solution that could be a catalyst to this collaboration."

The integration solution comes free for a month and will facilitate a frictionless selling experience, helping merchants establish a unique, roaring business for 2021 and beyond. Sellers can now onboard and sell on Walmart Marketplace much more efficiently.

"Extending a branded storefront to an industry-leading marketplace like Walmart presents an incredible opportunity for merchants to open themselves up to a significant new audience, but simply existing on a new channel isn't enough," said Sharon Gee , GM of omnichannel partnerships at BigCommerce. "Working with CedCommerce gives BigCommerce merchants the functionality to easily list products on Walmart and manage orders from within our native Channel Manager, which can lead to a better customer experience and, ultimately, more sales over time."

Start selling for FREE with Walmart's New-Seller Savings

Did you know that Walmart Marketplace is running a limited-time promotion called New-Seller Savings? This grants all new sellers 0% commission fees during their first 30 days of sales on Walmart.com. Plus, there's a live virtual event on March 18 that any interested sellers can join to learn more and ask questions.

Quickly onboard to Walmart and make the most of this offer. In that case, CedCommerce is promoting fast onboarding during the New-Seller Savings extravaganza further by offering the Integration free for a month .

To learn more about Walmart.com, view the Walmart Marketplace home and Sell Better Blog , plus follow them on LinkedIn and YouTube for more.

About CedCommerce:

CedCommerce, a Featured Integration Partner for Walmart and BigCommerce, was founded in 2010 as a leading eCommerce solution provider that has served over 30,000+ clients, 850+ products, and 25+ countries 50+ partners, including Walmart, BigCommerce, Shopify, Google, and FaceBook.

Visit CedCommerce or follow them on Twitter , Linked In , YouTube , and Facebook for more.

Contacts:

Mr. Krishna

+1 213 457 3152

[email protected]

SOURCE CedCommerce