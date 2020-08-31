CedCommerce joins hands with Facebook - Powering checkout on Instagram feature for U.S. retailers

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CedCommerce always believes in creating new opportunities for businesses. Especially in these times when they need it the most. CedCommerce is enabling eligible Shopify retailers to leverage checkout on Instagram in the U.S. These retailers can now allow shoppers to checkout directly on Instagram without leaving the app.



Using CedCommerce's Facebook and Instagram Shopping integration, Shopify retailers can easily onboard and connect their store catalogue to Instagram—providing customers with a secure and seamless way to buy from their favourite brands directly on Instagram.

In the coming months, we will be introducing the integration for retailers using platforms other than Shopify.



The integration comes for free and ensures a hassle-free selling experience.It is equipped with automated features as:

Seamless Account Setup

CedCommerce assists you with the easy shop configurations, bulk product uploads, along with 24*7 free assistance.

Catalogue and Inventory Synchronization

The app keeps your inventory, price and order updates synchronized in real-time along with syncing your catalogue as per Facebook Commerce norms.

Order Management

Orders received on Facebook Marketplace, and Instagram will be automatically synced with your Shopify store. The app helps to track, cancel, or fulfil orders from within your store.

"The sudden outbreak of pandemic has disrupted the course of business.Considering the present scenario, we are aligned to help sellers utilize online selling platforms.Strengthening this vision, we are helping merchants to harness Facebook Marketplace & Instagram Shopping with a solution which helps sellers to leverage the benefit of checkout on both platforms"- said Mr Abhishek Jaiswal , Co-founder at CedCommerce.

With Instagram, you can surface your brands' reach to a lot more customers—over 200 million Instagrammers visit at least one business profile daily. Given the current economic crisis, Facebook has waived the selling fee until December 31 2020. Thus, making shopping easier and empowering brands to connect with customers.

About CedCommerce:

Providing world-class eCommerce solutions for nearly a decade, CedCommerce is committed to connect and optimize global commerce. Helping retailers and brands to improve their businesses by maximizing their sales, presence, and reducing manual efforts. CedCommerce connects eCommerce stores with leading marketplaces around the globe and caters them by improving their website's ranking through expert digital marketing services.

