CedCommerce launches Social Ads for Buy with Prime to help merchants drive targeted traffic on their eCommerce website

SHERIDAN, Wyo., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CedCommerce, a leading multichannel eCommerce enabler, today announced the launch of Social Ads for Buy with Prime, which helps merchants to drive targeted traffic on their eCommerce website by creating Buy with Prime badged Facebook and Instagram ad campaigns.

Buy with Prime allows merchants to offer Prime shopping benefits, including fast and free shipping, to Prime members on a merchant's eCommerce site. Buy with Prime has been shown to increase shopper conversion by 25% on average, according to internal Amazon data.

"We are proud to partner with Amazon to help eCommerce merchants overcome one of the most difficult challenges they face - driving traffic - through Social Ads for Buy with Prime. With this innovative solution, merchants can use the power of social commerce to help reach their target audiences with Buy with Prime badged campaigns," said Abhishek Jaiswal , CEO, CedCommerce.

Social Ads for Buy with Prime comes for free and simplifies running, monitoring, and optimizing Facebook and Instagram ad campaigns for a larger audience on Meta platforms. Plus, the trust-building Buy with Prime badged campaigns help in increasing conversions . Furthermore, merchants can continue to grow their business with automated features, including prospective targeting, retargeting, Conversion API, and more.

This powerful feature allows merchants to:

Buy with Prime badged ad campaigns help drive targeted traffic

Leverage Buy with Prime-badged Facebook and Instagram ad campaigns to help drive targeted traffic to your site.

Set up Conversion API for Buy with Prime conversion tracking

Leverage Conversion API to sync order data with Meta to help with ad targeting, decreased cost per action, and measure conversions.

Reach new interested shoppers to expand your brand presence

Set up and target a new set of interested shoppers among billions of active Facebook and Instagram users through prospective audience selection based on their interests and behavior.

Re-engage with shoppers with targeted ads

Reconnect with the shoppers who have visited your website in the past with a simplified Retargeting audience set up in only a few clicks.

Auto catalog feed syncing to meet goals faster

Automatically synchronize your Buy with Prime catalog with the Facebook Catalog manager with near real-time product data sync.

Round-the-clock dedicated expert assistance

Leverage CedCommerce's end-to-end marketing assistance from skilled experts on best practices.

About CedCommerce

CedCommerce is a leading multichannel enabler that helps online merchants expand their business to international marketplaces like Amazon, Facebook, eBay, Walmart, and Google via secure, optimized, and scalable integration tools and technologies. With 50+ sales channel tools for Shopify, WooCommerce, Magento, BigCommerce, OpenCart, and Prestashop, over 40,000 merchants across the globe have benefited from CedCommerce's multichannel capabilities. Highly recommended by G2 , Trustpilot , Capterra , Webretailer , Cuspera , and Serchen , CedCommerce enables smooth merchant onboarding and streamlined product data feed flow.

