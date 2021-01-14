CedCommerce releases new Cenia Pro Magento 2 PWA theme 1.1.0 to help businesses grow their online presence

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Striving to provide the best-in-class PWA solutions to enable the eCommerce community, CedCommerce releases the Cenia Pro Magento 2 PWA theme 1.1.0. This theme is exclusively curated for entrepreneurs running their eCommerce business on the Magento 2 eCommerce platform. Cenia Pro 1.1.0 is a PWA packed with dynamic features to enhance the capabilities of eCommerce businesses.

The theme offers a wide range of features for progressive web apps like sliding banner images, product configuration, sign in and log in, infinite scroll, and much more. Every webpage of the theme is meticulously organized to run an eCommerce PWA in a systematic way. These features of Cenia Pro Magento 2 PWA theme 1.1.0 makes the entire experience faster and smoother than ever.

One can add slides of banner images at the beginning of the homepage in the Cenia Pro PWA theme. Going further down, new and trending products can be added. This is done to display the most popular products that are selling rapidly.

Not only the product page is curated to perfection, but also all the other webpages are given equal attention. For example, the product page of the Cenia Pro PWA theme has attributes for rating and reviews, call to action for adding a product to a wishlist, related products, and stock availability message.

These features of Cenia Pro PWA theme 1.1.0 are created using the technique of scaffolding and other PWA-making tools like React JS and GraphQL that Magento 2 PWA studio provides.

The components of this PWA theme are compliant to make faster-loading and low-cost progressive web apps.

Contact the CedCommerce team for this exceptional PWA theme and matchless 24*7 support to satisfy your specific needs.

"We commit to delivering the best of business experience to our clients who aspire to scale their business. PWAs have proved their mettle and will emerge as the most popular choice for businesses. We are elated to contribute to the PWA boom with its Cenia Pro theme based on the Magento 2 PWA Studio and are excited to see the impact it creates," said Mr. Mudit Shukla , Associate Director, CedCommerce.

Read more- The success story of a client who used Cenia Pro Magento 2 PWA Theme in her online store known as Cloth Face Mask.

About CedCommerce

CedCommerce is known for connecting millions of eCommerce entrepreneurs globally to provide quality solutions for their online ventures.

Since 2010, CedCommerce has helped them to expand their businesses that are based on various eCommerce platforms like Magento 2, Shopify, WooCommerce, BigCommerce, Prestashop, and Opencart. Making the internet a reliable platform to make their online businesses, CedCommerce is known for its round the clock support service.

