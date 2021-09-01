Cedric The Entertainer & Patrick Ney Deliver Irreverent Wine Education In Spirits Network's Wine Uncorked Series

Patrick Ney states: "Wine is often intimidating because of complicated wine jargon and its terminology. With this show, Cedric and I aim to make wine approachable, fun and inclusive through the guests that join us and vineyards we visit. For example, in the first episode, we visit Napa Valley's first Vietnamese owned winery and introduce Cedric's personal wine, Zetta. We want people to have a great time and a lot of laughs while learning about the diversity of individuals that are creating great wine around the world."

"Creating Wine Uncorked with Patrick Ney, Kala Entertainment and Spirits Network was a refreshing experience," said Cedric. "Patrick and I shared laughs and great bottles in Napa's finest wineries and through his expertise I was introduced to many remarkable vineyards in the region. We also shared some of the first "pours" of my own wine, Zetta, named for my beloved mother Rosetta and created with my good friend, wine vintner, Ian Devereux of Smith~Devereux wines."

In the premiere episode of the series, Cedric the Entertainer and Patrick Ney travel to the Napa Valley and visit the iconic wineries and winemakers that put Napa and New World Wine on the map, including:

Chateau Montelena -1976 Judgement of Paris Chardonnay winner-with world-famous winemakers Bo & Heidi Barrett

Stag's Leap–1976 Judgement of Paris Cabernet Sauvignon winner

Schramsberg–Creator of famed Blanc de Blanc Sparkling wine served at White House State dinners–with owner and winemaker Hugh Davies

RD Winery–A Napa vineyard well-known for playful food and wine pairings – also the first Vietnamese-owned winery in the region- with CEO Mailynh Phan

Helen Keplinger– Food & Wine and Wine Spectator Winemaker of the Year & winemaker for Kenzo, Kerr Cellars, Grace Family Vineyards and Keplinger Wines

and Winemaker of the Year & winemaker for Kenzo, Kerr Cellars, Grace Family Vineyards and Keplinger Wines Chappellet–One of Napa Valley's hidden treasures in the steep, rocky slopes of renowned Pritchard Hill–with son of the founder, Dominic Chappellet

The team also visits The Meritage Resort & Spa where they enjoy a cooking class.

Nick Buzzell, Founder & CEO of Spirits Network, adds: "We're excited to work with Patrick Ney and Cedric The Entertainer on Spirits Network's inaugural wine series. Wine Uncorked offers a pioneering and clever approach to introducing our viewers to New World Wines, starting with California."

In honor of his mother's life and contributions as a reading specialist for 30 years with Red Rose Reads, a portion of the proceeds from Cedric The Entertainer's Zetta wine will go to literacy programs around the world. Zetta will be available for purchase on SpiritsNetwork.com.

This series marks the first of Spirits Networks' original wine programming, with two more original shows to be added in the coming months.

There are 100 additional programs originally produced exclusively through the Spirits Network including Spirits for Beginners-Practical and enjoyable spirits education from Flavien Desoblin; Meet the Masters–an in-depth guided tour of how your favorite spirit is made through the eyes of its makers; Cocktail History–sharing the history behind the world's most iconic and inventive cocktails; Barrel Select–Hosted by Samara Davis, Founder of Black Bourbon Society (BBS), the show documents the creation of Samara's second Maker's Mark custom barrel; Bourbon Barter–Comedian Adam Carolla embarks on a Kentucky Bourbon adventure; and many more.

Viewers can stream their favorite Spirits Network shows at any time, from any location, at home or on-the-go. Compatible devices include Apple TV, Apple iOS, and Android, as well as Smart TVs.

With a mission to watch, buy, and taste from virtually any location, the Spirits Network provides members with an exclusive look behind the bottle at the stories and craftsmanship of this unique spirits community.

ABOUT SPIRITS NETWORK: Spirits Network is a community of engaging spirits experts and enthusiasts, creating meaningful connections through original, shoppable video programming. Through the platform, members can engage with and purchase from the top players defining the spirits business, as well as access exclusive products, gifts, and experiences. Launched in 2019, Spirits Network offers shoppable streaming video programming on any device.

Spirits Network LLC is the newest venture from NBTV Channels. NBTV Channels builds unique content for brands and direct-to-consumer businesses, transforming marketing from a cost to a revenue center by offering in-platform 'click to buy' opportunities.

For more information on Spirits Network, visit www.spiritsnetwork.com.

ABOUT CEDRIC THE ENTERTAINER:

Cedric Antonio Kyles, better known by his stage name Cedric the Entertainer, is an American actor, comedian, and game show host. Cedric is star of top-rated CBS sitcom, The Neighborhood, will be hosting the 2021 Emmy Awards on September 14, 2021.

Cedric hosted BET's ComicView during the 1993–94 season and Def Comedy Jam in 1995. He is perhaps best known for co-starring with Steve Harvey on The WB sitcom The Steve Harvey Show, as one of The Original Kings of Comedy, and for starring as Eddie Walker in Barbershop. He hosted the 12th season of the daytime version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire in 2013–14 and starred in the TV Land original series The Soul Man, which aired from 2012 until 2016. He has also done voice work for Ice Age, the Madagascar film series, Charlotte's Web and the Planes franchise. In 2019, he received a Hollywood walk of fame star.

ABOUT PATRICK NEY:

Patrick Ney is an LA-based Sommelier-Comic who has appeared on E!, Comedy Central, and Chelsea Lately, in addition to performing and writing at Second City.

Patrick Ney first became interested in wine when he visited the Napa Valley in the 90's, shortly after moving to California to do stand-up comedy. A week-long gig at the Punchline Comedy Club in San Francisco provided great opportunity for him to explore Napa and Sonoma Wine County. Fast forward a few years and Patrick earned his Sommelier certificate from the GuildSomm, a prestigious nonprofit organization for wine professionals. After certification, Patrick decided to infuse the GuildSomm's style of wine education with a bit of stand-up to make wine education even more fun and approachable.

