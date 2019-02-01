Cedric The Entertainer, Bobby and Alicia Etheredge-Brown, Rodney and Holly Robinson Peete, Maria Taylor, Chef JJ Johnson, Takeo Spikes and More Create a Potent Lineup in March on the Hit Show "Money Making Conversations," Hosted by Rushion McDonald

ATLANTA, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiple EMMY® winning TV/film producer, social media influencer, entrepreneur, and branding guru Rushion McDonald, brings together a lively lineup of fascinating conversations on his inspiring hit show "Money Making Conversations," for the month of March. Providing motivation, leadership expertise, tools for success, insights for balancing life-work wellness, and fiscal health, McDonald and his guests will empower listeners in all walks of life, on reaching the next level in their goals, navigating new business, managing careers, making professional transitions and more, no matter where their journeys take them. This March on "Money Making Conversations" will include powerful couples, entertainers, NFL pros and philanthropists, authors, producers, entrepreneurs, and motivating coaches. "Money Making Conversations" is hosted by Rushion McDonald and produced through his multimedia company 3815 Media. "Money Making Conversations" can be heard live every Monday on Atlanta's biz1190-AM from 10AM-Noon ET, with a replay every Friday 10AM-Noon ET, and every Sunday at 3PM ET. The show can be heard on SiriusXM Channel 141 on Howard University Campus and SiriusXM Channel 142 on HBCU Campuses, and episodes can also be downloaded on iTunes, iHeartRadio podcast, Google Play, Stitcher, SoundCloud, and seen live on Rushion McDonald's Facebook page.

Rushion McDonald-Host of Money Making Conversations

The guests* expected on "Money Making Conversations" for March include: GRAMMY®-winning Hit Recording Artist and Bobby Brown Foods Entrepreneur Bobby Brown and Producer/Manager Alicia Etheredge-Brown; Entertainment Trailblazer, Renowned Comedian, TV/Film Star, Sitcom Executive Producer Cedric The Entertainer (CBS "The Neighborhood"); Actress, Author, Activist, and HollyRod Foundation Co-Founder Holly Robinson Peete and NFL Veteran, Broadcaster, and Philanthropist/HollyRod Foundation Co-Founder Rodney Peete (Hallmark Channel's "Meet the Peetes"); Maria Taylor, ESPN Broadcaster, Commentator (CBS new competition series "Million Dollard Mile), and Non-profit Co-Founder of The Winning Edge Leadership Academy; Takeo Spikes, Former 2x NFL Pro Bowler, Analyst, and Author ("Behind The Mask"); Dianna Williams, Dancer, Choreographer, Star of Lifetime's reality TV dance show "Bring It!" and Author ("Standing in the Shade"); Award-winning, James Beard-nominated Culinary Star Chef JJ Johnson, Host of CLEO TV's "Just Eats with Chef JJ," Chef Partner at NYC restaurant Henry at the Life Hotel, and Cookbook Author; Goldie Taylor, Journalist, News Editor, Political Consultant, and Author ("Paper Gods"); Corey and Tamara Galloway, the first African-American Owners of a Pro Football Team (New York Streets, National Arena League), and Entrepreneurs (Legacy Growth Partners business development and direct investment firm); NFL Pro Zach Kerr (Denver Broncos), and Spokesperson for the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research, Founder of Tinya Kerr Sarcoidosis Research Fund; NFL Pro Anthony Harris (Minnesota Vikings), Partner in the CryoRVA cryotherapy wellness center in Richmond VA, and Spokesperson for the One Love Foundation; NFL Pro Tye Smith (Tennessee Titans), Founder of Simple Greatness youth outreach company, and Spokesperson for Habitat for Humanity; NFL Pro Ryan Delaire (San Francisco 49ers), and Creator of the "Lowkey Lit" food and entertainment web series YouTube channel; Princess Banton-Lofters, Founder & CEO of Loft 22 Entertainment, Inc., TV Development Producer ("Real Housewives of Atlanta," BET "Ink, Paper, Scissors"), Creator of the planner "Sell It: From Concept to Reality"; and Non-profit Founder of Producing Princesses, which mentors young women; Jay Barnett, Former NFL Pro, Motivational Speaker, Youth Mentor, Marriage & Family Therapist Intern, and Author ("Identity Crisis," "Hello King: Claim Your Throne"); and Dr. Iris Ann Cooper, Entrepreneur, former marketing and financial executive (Glory Foods, Key Bank), government, community service and economic development leader, Owner of entrepreneurial coaching firm JustAskIris!, Writer, and Business Professor at Franklin University and Columbus State Community College.

A renowned industry creative whose global vision, business acumen, entertainment packaging, and deal-making span decades across multiple corporate, entertainment, and consumer industries, Rushion McDonald has executed multi-million dollar deals, written and produced for Kevin Hart, Taraji P. Henson, Gabrielle Union, Jamie Foxx, and most notably he is the architect of Steve Harvey's multi-media entertainment career. He's garnered multiple EMMY® and NAACP Image Awards, and is a former IBM executive. Helming his company 3815 Media, Rushion McDonald continues to be a trusted voice in leadership, business and entertainment, through "Money Making Conversations" and social platforms.

*List subject to change

To connect with Rushion McDonald, please visit:

www.RushionMcDonald.com

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @RushionMcDonald

Contact:

W&W Public Relations

Jacinda Chen / 210297@email4pr.com

908-253-6360

SOURCE Money Making Conversations