Cedros Avenue Gets a New, Iconic Furniture Store as Ballard Designs' California Dreams Come True

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnichannel retailer and leading furniture design company, Ballard Designs, officially opens its first Southern California retail location this month in the vibrant Cedros Avenue Design District of picturesque Solana Beach.

Tucked between glitzy Del Mar - home to this year's Breeders Cup Thoroughbred horse races - to the south, and the eclectic Encinitas to the north, Ballard Designs' Solana Beach store will be the 41-year-old brand's California debut. The light-filled, 7,400 square foot space is part of Ballard's ongoing retail build-out now spanning 15 states with 24 stores.

"Since the very beginning of our national retail expansion, we've always been 'California Dreamin'," relates Karen Mooney, president of Ballard Designs. "And this year, the dream is finally coming true. Solana Beach is a picture-perfect spot for our first California location. With its position on the gorgeous bluffs overlooking the Pacific, fabulous shopping, and family-friendly lifestyle, Solana Beach has a charming small-town feel, and a big love for great design. Ballard Designs will be that place where friends meet, shop, and have fun decorating together."

Inside the expansive new store, guests will browse beautifully decorated room vignettes featuring the brand's exclusive selection of furniture, lighting, rugs, bedding and home décor, including a signature line by top designer, Suzanne Kasler.

Outdoor furniture will be featured year-round to accommodate Californians' love for open-air entertaining.

Design enthusiasts will also discover a fully staffed design center where they can sample of hundreds of designer fabrics and schedule a complimentary appointment with one of Ballard's expert Design Services consultants.

One of San Diego's favorite shopping destinations, the Cedros Avenue Design District is filled with art galleries, antique stores, design firms, and designer boutiques offering unique home décor. Many are housed in refurbished Quonset huts from the 1940s, lending the charming shopping district a laidback California vibe. Regional California influencers like @maisondecinq, who have been loyal fans online, will now have the full in-person shopping experience.

Just minutes off the 5 Freeway and steps from serene Solana Beach, the new Ballard Designs store address is 240 S. Cedros Avenue, Solana Beach CA 92075. Legendary music venue Belly Up is one block away, and every Sunday, the Solana Beach Farmers Market runs 12-4pm, while Ballard's retail showroom is open.

