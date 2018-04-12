CEE Office Report: Work-Life Balance Is Vital for Millennial-ready Workplaces

Over three-quarters of respondents saw work-life balance as the most important factor when choosing an organisation to work for. Salary, development opportunities and location were also considered key to workplace satisfaction.

Agile working and co-working are growing in popularity and use across the region. 49% of respondents said agile working was available to them, while 68% of professionals agreed that working in a co-working/flexible space was appealing.

Wojciech Koczara, CMS' CEE Head of Real Estate comments:

"Our study shows employees have fresh expectations of what office environments should deliver. Employees are demanding more flexibility and an environment with a community feel. It's critical that employers and landlords embrace new ways of thinking to attract and retain employees.

"Many organisations are leading the way in creating new office environments. Nestle Purina PetCare's 'Pets at Work' programme encourages employees to bring their pets into the office. While Adgar Poland started a successful Brain Embassy, an innovative co-creating space to foster creativity. Organisations are putting innovative ideas into action and showing us the office of the future."

Sylwia Pędzińska, Director of Workplace Innovation department at Colliers International, comments:

"In the future, there will be more companies investing in AI and automation of recurring processes in order to increase competitiveness. Importantly, work-based interpersonal relationships will still play a key role, though the model of work in which an employee is assigned to one specific desk is expected to change. Future work will require employees to take a more holistic look which will result in creative solutions."

