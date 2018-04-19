CEEK VIRTUAL REALITY Partners With World's Preeminent Dance Championships, World Of Dance

Additionally, World of Dance has events spanning 30 countries. Locations for the WoD competitions include Berlin, Germany, St. Petersburg, Russia , Krasnoyarsk, Russia, Warsaw, Poland, Niigata, Japan, Modiin, Israel, Johannesburg, South Africa, Beijing, China, Chennai, India, and Brisbane, Australia.

World of Dance CEO, Matt Everitt says, "We are thrilled to be partnering with CEEK VR to bring our fans a truly unique way to experience World of Dance performance content. Dance is a universal language and a great fit for CEEK VR's platform, which aims to make experiencing events like World of Dance universally accessible."

CEEK VR simulates the communal experience of attending a live concert, being in a classroom, attending a sporting event and other 'money can't buy' exclusive experiences with friends anywhere at anytime. CEEK VR creates, curates and distributes Virtual Reality content for top-class partners using patented headsets and CEEK's VR platform.

Currently a #1 TV show, World of Dance is one of the largest growing music entertainment and dance brands. With over 8 million subscribers and a strong presence around the world, fans will enjoy Season 2 of the dance competition this May on NBC. Content from the events and global championships may be enjoyed in virtual reality on the CEEK VR platform starting this summer.

About CEEK, VR:

An award-winning developer of premium virtual and augmented reality experiences, CEEK VR pioneered the whole notion of virtual reality concerts. It is our mission is to make virtual reality experiences universally accessible and enjoyable. Cementing our lead and dominance by taking the way people experience concerts and bringing the content to brand new heights, CEEK is synonymous with www.virtualrealityconcerts.com.

The CEEK VR executive team comes with a proven track record of industry leaders ranging from Microsoft, Boeing, The Walt Disney Company, Dreamworks SKG, 20th Century Fox, NFL, Verizon and Zynga.

About World of Dance:

World of Dance is the world's largest dance entertainment enterprise connecting live experiential events, with digital entertainment, and network TV programming. What began in 2008 as a single event is now a tour de force of human spirit and sick dance moves, encompassing a #1 TV show on NBC with Jennifer Lopez, a #1 YouTube network, and two live worldwide tours. The World of Dance Championship Series attracts YouTube stars, industry icons, and tens of thousands of fans to events in more than 30 countries, spanning the U.S., Europe, South America, and Asia. The inspiring performance videos captured from these events have driven more than one billion views online. No language barriers. No animosity. Just pure, awe-inspiring movement.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ceek-virtual-reality-partners-with-worlds-preeminent-dance-championships-world-of-dance-300633148.html

SOURCE CEEK VR

Related Links

http://www.virtualrealityconcerts.com

www.ceek.com

