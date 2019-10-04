Ceek Women's Health Announces Appointment of Two New Board Members

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceek Women's Health welcomes Natalie Douglas and Wendy White to its board of directors. Fahti Khosrowshahi, CEO of Ceek Women's Health said, "l feel extremely fortunate that we have found two very experienced leaders to join our board of directors. Their belief in the company and the Nella product line means the world to our team and we look forward to taking the company to the next level."

Natalie Douglas is an award-winning healthcare entrepreneur. As founder and Chairman of Lucidity LLC, Natalie invests in innovative, disruptive, and scalable healthcare businesses. Natalie has over 25 years of experience in the healthcare sector, starting her career at Johnson and Johnson. She then went on to build an international leading healthcare services company called IDIS that was later acquired. She also led the major turn-around of Britain's largest clinical home care provider organization, Healthcare at Home. Natalie is currently Vice Chairman to US based Global Genes and a non-executive director to Draper and Dash, a healthcare IT company.

Wendy White is an innovative leader who has worked for over 20 years in healthcare. She is the former Chief Patient Officer for Vitrisa Therapeutics, a pre-clinical biotech working in eye disease. She founded, grew and transitioned Siren Interactive Corporation to Dohmen Life Science Services as part of a long-term vision to integrate patient-level insights into the drug delivery continuum. She has been featured four consecutive years on the Inc 5000 fastest growing company list and has been recognized by PharmaVOlCE magazine as one of the 100 most inspiring people in the pharmaceutical industry. Wendy received a lifetime achievement Red Jacket award in 2017 and the Manny Award for her work in rare disease by MedAd News.

She currently serves as Chair of Global Genes, Chair Emeritus for the Healthcare Businesswomen's Association (HBA) and as an Executive Advisor to the Chicago Life Science Consortium. She is the publisher and co-author of Uncommon Challenges; Shared Journeys— Stories of Love, Hope, and Community by Rare Disease Caregivers. She is also the mother of a daughter with a rare disease.

About Ceek Women's Health

Ceek Women's Health is a medical device company committed to transforming the delivery of gynecological care by bringing women's needs to the forefront. Its core team of experienced women are from healthcare and design backgrounds and are dedicated to improving women's experiences in the exam room. ceekwomenshealth.com

SOURCE Ceek Women's Health

Related Links

https://ceekwomenshealth.com

