Ceek Women's Health Wins the iF DESIGN AWARD 2020

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceek Women's Health, the leading pioneer in modern gynecological care, announces its win of the 2020 iF DESIGN AWARD, the world-renowned design prize and the oldest independent design seal in the world. The award is a symbol of outstanding design achievements that focuses on the innovative power of design.

The winning Ceek products, the Nella VuSleeve and VuLight are the company's first launches. They are specifically designed to reimagine the antiquated tools, used during gynecological exams with the female patient in mind, and in turn, revolutionize women's healthcare standards and experiences. Though the golden age of innovation in medical technology has arrived, there continues to be a lack of meaningful advancements made in women's healthcare, compared to other fields. Ceek's primary mission is to fill this silence, by developing innovative products that transform every woman's experience in the exam room.

The Ceek team worked in collaboration with Evolve, a human centered design agency to design these one-of-a-kind devices that help improve speed, quality of care and patient comfort during gynecological exams and procedures. The VuLight, which works with most metal and plastic vaginal specula, is an LED illuminator that delivers optimal visibility to the vaginal canal and cervix for clinicians. The VuSleeve is an easy-to-apply clear sheath that also works with majority of specula to retain and protect vaginal sidewalls during gynecological exams and procedures.

The disruptive products won over a 78-member jury, made up of independent experts from all over the world, against 7,000+ entries from 56 countries. This is the second design innovation award CEEK has received since the products launched in 2018. In 2019, the women-led brand won the Core 77 Notable Design Award, given by Core77, Inc., the leading online industrial design magazine.

"We are very honored to receive both of these notable awards and to have the design industry's leading professionals recognize the breakthrough innovations behind the Ceek Women's Health brand," said Fahti Khosrowshahi, Founder and CEO. "Our mission is to improve the user experience from both the patient and clinician perspective, providing long-awaited, alternative tools and finally addressing a myriad of unmet needs in the field. It is imperative that we continuously work to transform the delivery of gynecological care, so that we can bridge the gap between the care women receive and the care they deserve and need," Khosrowshahi said.

About Ceek Women's Health

Ceek Women's Health is a groundbreaking, women-led medical device company committed to improving women's healthcare experiences. Founded in 2015, Ceek was inspired by founder Fahti Khosrowshahi's personal experience enduring three years of infertility treatment. Realizing that many of the devices used in gynecological care are antiquated, some more than a century old, Fahti started the company to modernize the tools used and to help women receive the care they deserve. Ceek creates new medical devices by bringing women's perspectives to the table, updating healthcare in a way that listens to and recognizes the needs of both parties, patients and clinicians, for the first time.

About the iF DESIGN AWARD

For 67 years, the iF DESIGN AWARD has been recognized as an arbiter of quality for exceptional design. The iF label is renowned worldwide for outstanding design services, and the iF DESIGN AWARD is one of the most important design prizes in the world.

