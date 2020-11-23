Ceek Women's Health's Nella NuSpec Selected as One of TIME's 100 Best Inventions of 2020

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceek Women's Health, a groundbreaking women-led medical device company, is proud to announce that the Nella NuSpec Reusable Vaginal Speculum has been selected as one of TIME's 100 Best Inventions of 2020. The annual list recognizes 100 groundbreaking inventions that are making the world better, smarter, and more fun.

The Nella NuSpec was developed in partnership with OBGYN providers and patients through an extensive 5-year R&D process. The reusable vaginal speculum commonly used today is made from metal and has not changed much from those developed over 150 years ago. The NuSpec is the first major redesign of the reusable vaginal speculum that takes into account both the patient experience along with unmet provider needs.

For 2020, TIME gathered nominations from its editors and correspondents around the world and through an online application process. Products were evaluated on factors including originality, effectiveness, ambition and impact.

"Being acknowledged by TIME as one of the 100 Best Inventions of 2020 is a dream come true. It is a testament to the rigorous development and design process at Ceek. The Nella NuSpec is a game-changer in the care patients receive, and we are proud to be recognized as a leader in our field," says Fahti Khosrowshahi, CEO and founder of Ceek Women's Health.

The NuSpec Reusable Vaginal Speculum is part of the Nella line of products designed by Ceek Women's Health, which also includes two accessory products. The Nella VuSleeve, an easy-to-apply clear sheath that provides lateral sidewall retraction, and the Nella VuLight, a single use LED illuminator for superior illumination, both can be used with most reusable and disposable vaginal specula.

See the full article for the Nella NuSpec in TIME's 100 Best Inventions of 2020 in the November 30th issue and online at https://time.com/collection/best-inventions-2020/5911393/nella-nuspec-reusable-vaginal-speculum/.

For more information on Nella NuSpec and Ceek Women's Health, please visit https://ceekwomenshealth.com/

About Ceek Women's Health

Ceek Women's Health is a women-led medical device company focused on creating products for a better pelvic exam. Founded in 2015, Ceek was born out of founder and CEO Fahti Khosrowshahi's personal experience enduring infertility treatment. Realizing that many of the devices used in gynecological care are antiquated, Fahti started Ceek to modernize tools and help women receive the care they deserve. Ceek's process is to understand the user experience from both the patient and clinician perspective and uncover opportunities often overlooked by standard medical device companies.

