Ceemly Brand Launch

"Our goal is to make it so that there is never again a domestic shortage of supplies such as medical face masks, which are a necessary protection against the spread of infectious diseases," said Ceemly Vice President, Brian Alhanati.

At the start of 2020, a disruption of the global supply chain and a spike in demand for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) due to the COVID-19 pandemic caused a national shortage of critical medical equipment. Ceemly, which operates from an 80,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Southern California, has assembled the necessary machinery, materials, and workforce to ensure that 3Ply face masks, and soon to be other PPE, are never again in deficit.

Ceemly's first product, a case of medical 3Ply masks meets the ASTM requirements such as 95% Bacterial Filtration Efficiency (BFE), Particle Filtration Efficiency (PFE), good breathability or differential pressure, and offers resistance to fluid or blood penetration. The product is made in an FDA registered facility and is currently engaged in obtaining FDA approval.

Ceemly is a subdivision of the domestic industrial manufacturing company CustomFab USA, which was founded in 1990. The company launched Ceemly with the vision to keep Americans covered when it comes to supplying their PPE needs. Carefully crafted with the best technology and experts in America, Ceemly puts decades of in-house design, sourcing, and production techniques to use to make the reliable, medical-grade PPE for staying safe and living strong.

For more information, contact Ceemly's customer engagement specialist Matt Rice:

[email protected]

(714) 902-MASK

SOURCE Ceemly

