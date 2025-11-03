CEFALY Marks a Milestone: #1 Neuromodulation Device Prescribed by Veterans Health Administration Providers

DARIEN, Conn., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical device maker CEFALY Technology announced today that CEFALY Connected has become the most frequently used neuromodulation device for migraine among veterans served by the Veterans Health Administration.

In 2024, the Veterans Health Administration prescribed 21,593 neuromodulation devices for migraine and CEFALY was ordered 53 percent of the time (11,472 devices)—making it the most frequently used device across all headache subtypes. The Veterans Health Administration is America's largest integrated health care system, serving 9.1 million enrolled veterans each year.

Migraine—a complex neurological disorder that can cause debilitating headache pain and other symptoms—is a substantial and underrecognized health burden among U.S. veterans. In a cross-sectional study of over 490,000 U.S. military veterans , a reported 8.2% of men and 30.1% of women had migraine (compared to 6% of men and 17% of women in the general population). The same study found that veterans with migraine reported "worse general health, higher levels of pain, increased pain interference with work, a higher likelihood of psychiatric and neurological health conditions, and greater lifetime opioid use."

In addition, veterans with migraine commonly have coexisting health conditions such as post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, depression, traumatic brain injury, and other chronic illnesses.

"For patients with comorbidities or polytrauma, clinicians must consider medical contraindications, the risks of adverse effects, and drug-drug interactions when prescribing migraine medication," explained Michael A. L. Johnson, MD, CEFALY's Medical Advisor. "Nonpharmacologic approaches to treatment, such as neuromodulation with CEFALY, can improve outcomes while minimizing treatment-related risks."

Dr. Johnson spent much of his career treating active-duty service members and veterans with migraine. He completed his neurology residency at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and later served as Chief of Neurology and Medical Specialties at Blanchfield Army Community Hospital.

CEFALY's neuromodulation device is clinically proven to relieve and prevent migraine without serious systemic adverse effects or drug interactions. CEFALY Connected attaches to an adhesive electrode worn on the forehead and uses precise, gentle stimulation to target the trigeminal nerve: the primary pathway for migraine pain. The device pairs with the CeCe Migraine Management app, which empowers users to control their neuromodulation sessions and track their treatment journeys.

"No veteran should have to live with the disabling symptoms of migraine," said CEFALY Technology CEO Andy Page. "CEFALY is proud to work with the VA to help patients feel better and reclaim their lives from migraine pain."

About CEFALY Technology:

CEFALY Technology is the maker of CEFALY, an FDA-cleared, over-the-counter wearable medical device clinically proven to help reduce migraine frequency and relieve migraine pain. CEFALY Technology is a Belgium-based company with its U.S. offices based in Darien, Conn., specializing in electronics for medical applications. CEFALY Technology's mission is to provide innovative, ever-evolving technology that enables people with migraine to take control of their treatment and live happier, healthier lives.

