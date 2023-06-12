CEH Takes Legal Action Against Five Metal Plating Facilities Discharging High Levels of PFAS Chemicals into the Environment in LA County

News provided by

Center for Environmental Health

12 Jun, 2023, 12:29 ET

LOS ANGELES, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nonprofit organization the Center for Environmental Health (CEH) sent legal notices to five metal plating facilities in Los Angeles County today after discovering that these companies are discharging toxic PFAS chemicals, also called "forever chemicals," into groundwater.

CEH is partnering with local water advocates to fight for the health of people working and living near the facilities and across the state. One water advocate, Martha Camacho Rodriguez, is a resident of Downey, California, and a former high school teacher in Compton, who has known about the related local PFAS contamination of specific water wells in Southeast LA for four years.

"I'm a consumer and I know that if I go to the grocery store and buy something that's not ok, I can take it back and get a refund. When something is unhealthy or dirty, there are consequences -- but here we aren't seeing any consequences," said Camacho Rodriguez

PFAS chemicals are associated with the development of cancers, diseases in multiple organ systems, and immune deficiencies. Even exposure at very low levels can increase the chance of adverse health outcomes in people. 

"Indigenous communities and communities of color have for centuries brought attention to the importance of our collective waters and how they contribute to healthy and thriving ecosystems and people," said Kaya Allan Sugerman, Director of Illegal Toxic Threats at CEH. "State and federal agencies must treat these toxic chemical exposure issues like our lives depend upon it, because they do."

This news comes just weeks after legal notices were sent to three facilities in the Bay Area and Vacaville, where PFAS are being discharged into the groundwater beneath the facilities at levels exceeding the EPA's proposed drinking water limit by over 100 times. In California, all groundwater is classified as a potential source of drinking water by the State Water Board. 

Under Proposition 65, California's Safe Drinking Water and Toxic Enforcement Act of 1986, facilities cannot discharge hazardous chemicals known to the state to cause cancer or reproductive harm, into known sources of drinking water. CEH seeks to require these facilities to eliminate the source of PFAS and clean up their operations.

The Center for Environmental Health (CEH) is a 27-year-old organization leading the nationwide effort to protect people from toxic chemicals by working with communities, consumers, workers, government, and the private sector to demand and support business practices that are safe for public health and the environment. 

SOURCE Center for Environmental Health

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.