CEI Provides Critical Technology Support to Partnership Distributing COVID-19 Vaccine to Vulnerable Populations
Jan 19, 2021, 07:00 ET
PITTSBURGH, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Computer Enterprises, Inc. (CEI), a provider of leading-edge consulting, technology and digital solutions and an AWS Advanced Consulting partner, is proud to have implemented AWS IoT-based solutions that are enabling a safe distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine by the non-profit group Medical Teams International in partnership with Pro Refrigeration Inc., a CEI client.
The non-profit Medical Teams International is distributing the vaccine to its mobile health clinics in the Northwest that serve the most vulnerable populations. To enable this effort, Medical Teams partnered with Pro Refrigeration which outfitted a donated Low Temperature Lab Freezer with PROElliot, a cutting edge, remote freezer monitoring system developed in partnership with CEI.
"When we started working with Pro Refrigeration to enable real-time monitoring of the cold chain verification process, we never imagined that we would have the opportunity to play a role in the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine," says Brett Cocking, VP of AWS Business Services at CEI. "It is exciting to see the promise offered by AWS IoT services, including Greengrass, come to life by enabling sensor/connection verification, data filtering and data storage for this critical application."
"We are thrilled that PROElliot can help Medical Teams handle and distribute these valuable vaccines," said Jim VanderGiessen, Jr., CEO of Pro Refrigeration, Inc. "They needed a tool that provides real time temperature monitoring, plus we can offer so much more with some trending analysis tools to alert and send alarms whenever potential issues are detected."
About CEI
As a trusted strategic and technology partner since 1992, CEI delivers solutions that help our clients transform their business and achieve meaningful results. From strategy and custom application development through application management and technology staffing, our services are tailored to meet each unique need of our clients. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, CEI has regional offices across the US and global locations in Asia Pacific, Europe and Latin America. We are an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner and a NMSDC Certified Minority-Owned Business. For more information, visit us at www.ceiamerica.com.
About Medical Teams International
Founded in 1979, Medical Teams International provides life-saving medical care for people in crisis, such as survivors of natural disasters and refugees. Since June 2020, Medical Teams has been an official COVID-19 testing partner with the WA Department of Health, and has partnered with the Oregon Health Authority in September 2020. Medical Teams has been deployed to COVID-19 hot spots in counties throughout WA and OR, providing free testing to more than 22,000 people at high risk. Learn more at www.medicalteams.org.
About Pro Refrigeration, Inc.
Since 1990, Pro Refrigeration has been applying innovation and technology to packaged refrigeration systems for standard industries that include; Dairy, Craft Beverage, Food Processing, and more. Pro operates from their Headquarters in Auburn, WA and their Production Facility located in Mocksville, NC. www.prochiller.com
SOURCE Computer Enterprises, Inc.