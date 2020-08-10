CEIA USA Introduces Dual Sensing, Portable Hand-Held Patient Screener For MRI Zone 4 Safety

The PD240CH-Z4 includes a large detection area for fast and accurate screening operations and is the only hand-held MRI patient screening device capable of separately detecting either ferrous metallic items only or all non-ferrous metallic items. It's dual-tone and dual-color signaling enables high precision pinpointing for item location. Given its non-magnetic construction, the PD240CH-Z4 can be used inside the MRI room (Zone 4) without the risk to be attracted or damaged by the magnets while not comprising performance or creating a potential projectile risk. It can also be utilized as part of the pre-screening process outside of the MRI room (Zone 4).

To maximize screening flexibility and versatility, the PD240CH-Z4 features three modes of operation at the press of a button. These modes include: HEAD - high performance ferrous only for very small magnetic metals, BODY – small magnetic metals detection typically in the body, or ALL METALS - all metal detection around the whole body.

AVAILABILITY

PD240CH-Z4 is available now, exclusively through Aegys. Pricing is available upon request.

About CEIA USA

CEIA is a world leader in the design, engineering, and production of high-performance electromagnetic metal detectors and security screening products. CEIA USA offers a broad range of metal detection and security screening solutions for a variety of market applications including healthcare, public events, schools, correctional and court facilities, transportation, public and private buildings, and loss prevention. CEIA USA provides nationwide sales, service and customer support to public (federal, state, and local governments) and private sector customers in North America. Dynamic solutions and exceptional service are the foundation of CEIA USA's commitment to customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.ceia-usa.com

About AEGYS

Aegys is committed to providing innovative product and process solutions that enhance overall magnet safety and improve efficiency. Harnessing over three decades of healthcare, security, magnet safety, access control, risk management, legal and industrial process experience, Aegys delivers support utilizing a comprehensive approach that is uncomplicated and results driven. Reducing risk or exposure, improving performance and maintaining quality requires the ability to identify effectiveness while reducing inefficiency. In short, we're all about creating a better way. Learn more at www.aegysgroup.com.

