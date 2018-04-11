CEIA USA Introduces The PD240CB Long-Range Hand-Held Metal Detection Set

The PD240CB combines advanced detection and operational capabilities with exceptional immunity to environmental interferences for use in difficult industry detection applications such as corrections and loss prevention. This detector is easy to use and with its specially designed detection head, along with the exclusive dual-tone alarm and dual-color display, can precisely pinpoint metal objects. Detection can occur at longer and deeper distances than standard hand-held metal detectors, allowing for non-contact or standoff inspection operation. The versatility of the design enables indoor or outdoor screening operations.

As the new addition to the CEIA HHMD product portfolio, the PD240CB exceeds the latest security standards and features embedded long-life rechargeable batteries that virtually eliminate the operating cost of alkaline batteries.

Additional features of the CEIA PD240CB include:

Uniform detection of magnetic and non-magnetic targets

Exceeds the NIJ Standard – 0602.02 detection requirements

Extended, continuous operation time

Dedicated docking station that acts as a table stand and mains connection for

battery charge

battery charge Full digital design for consistent performance and calibration-free operations

Programmable sensitivity

CEIA USA will showcase the CEIA PD240CB in booth #14126 at ISC WEST 2018, held April 11 - April 13, in Las Vegas, NV.

Availability

The CEIA PD240CB is available now. For more information, visit www.ceia-usa.com

About CEIA USA

CEIA is a world leader in the design, engineering, and production of high-performance electromagnetic metal detectors and security screening products. CEIA USA offers a broad range of metal detection and security screening solutions for a variety of market applications including public events, schools, correctional and court facilities, transportation, public and private buildings, and loss prevention. CEIA USA provides nationwide sales, service and customer support to public (federal, state, and local governments) and private sector customers in North America. Dynamic solutions and exceptional service are the foundation of CEIA USA's commitment to customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.ceia-usa.com

