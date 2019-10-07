CEIBS - China's No.1 Business School - Breaks New Ground in Switzerland, Doubles Zurich Campus

Doubling the size of the new Zurich Campus and the inauguration of a second building marks a significant milestone in the global expansion of CEIBS . CEIBS fosters cross-cultural leadership and collaboration, boosts European and Asian entrepreneurship, and is taking executive education to the next level. CEIBS offers unique, in Europe and Asia accredited (EQUIS, AACSB), practical executive education and corporate programmes.

Dr. Yuan Ding, CEIBS Vice-President and Dean, said: "Switzerland is a role model and ideally situated in the heart of Europe. CEIBS is bringing this European and Western management know-how, values and practices to China. In return offering European and Western executives the chance to gain in-depth insight on how to successfully do business in China, obtaining a valuable business network as well as the strategic knowledge that allows to create a successful future strategy, reassuring growth and staying in the competition."

Ding added that: "This is in line with the mission of CEIBS 'China Depth, Global Breadth'. Thus, one could say CEIBS is building bridges between Europe and China enabling an effective two-way communication."

CEIBS ranks within the top 5 business schools in the world and is number 1 in China, according to the Financial Times' top 5 list of MBA and EMBA programmes.

Dr. Robert Straw, CEO of CEIBS Zurich, further explained: "The expansion of the Zurich Campus signifies the importance of the European market and the strength of the European marketplace, its management culture and research facilities. Often Western businesses fail to be successful in China due to a lack of understanding of the Chinese market, regulations or by applying Western business models without having the ability to make the necessary adjustment with regards to local differences."

"Same goes for many Chinese companies when trying to adapt to the European market. Another aspect is the drastically increased competition companies face in China compared to Europe. Thus, it is important to obtain the invaluable knowledge not just in theory but also through an immersive programme that has practical value," he added.

The new, state of the art green building on the shores of Lake Zurich was predominantly built by local vendors and in line with sustainability and energy guidelines and standards, featuring a photovoltaic system, powering the building through solar energy, an environmentally friendly mineral facade insulation as well as a cooling system that makes use of the varying water temperatures of the Lake Zurich. In addition, the campus will be free from any plastic bottles.

The establishment of our Zurich campus and its expansion were possible because of generous supports from our Alumni, recognizing and valuing the European hub of the Business School. Special honours were shown to Mr. Xueping Pan, the Chairman and CEO of the Jiangsu Jinsheng Industry Co. Ltd, for his generous financial support for the establishment of Zurich campus in 2015. Special honours were also shown to Mr. Manli Wong, the Chairman of Man Wah Holdings Ltd., for his donation financing the campus expansion project, by naming the new building the 'Min Wah Building'. We also acknowledged the donation of the solar energy system for the campus extension by GCL System Integration Technology Co. Ltd.

CEIBS Zurich Campus is the gateway for all European companies, supported through the school's research insights and its over 22,000 people strong alumni network from the CEIBS's MBA (FMBA), Executive MBA (Chinese EMBA, GEMBA, HEMBA), Advanced Management Program (AMP) or one of the tailor-made corporate programmes.

Under the theme of the eight-month-long celebration "China Essence, Global Significance", the event on Lake Zurich is just one among many activities to mark the anniversary celebration of CEIBS across Asia, Europe, Africa, and North America, before culminating in a closing ceremony at the school's flagship Shanghai campus in November.

The event was attended by his Excellency Zhao Qinghua, the Consul General of the People's Republic of China in Zurich and the Principality of Liechtenstein and the leadership team of CEIBS China and Europe: Prof. Dipak Jain, European President and Professor of Marketing at CEIBS; Prof. Yuan Ding, Vice President and Dean, Cathay Capital Chair Professor in Accounting at CEIBS; Prof. Weijiong Zhang, Vice President and Co-Dean, Professor of Strategy; Prof. Katherine Xin, Professor of Management, Bayer Chair in Leadership, Associate Dean (Europe), Co-Director of Hospitality EMBA Program, Director of Leadership Development and Coaching Centre and Director of the Centre for Globalization of Chinese Companies at CEIBS; Prof. Wang Gao, Professor of Marketing at CEIBS and Co-Director of Smart Health Care Startup Programme; Dr. Robert Straw, CEO Europe of CEIBS (before joining CEIBS, Robert was Head of Talent Management, Leadership and Organizational Development Europe at Oerlikon AG. Prior to joining Oerlikon, he was Director of Education at the Swiss Finance Institute. He has also previously served as Head of Strategy + Operations Consulting at KPMG); Mr. Hans-Peter Brunner, Gemeinderat Horgen, who participated to celebrate and officially inaugurate the new campus.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1006089/Ceibs_Logo.jpg

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zrtF5S7RnQM

SOURCE CEIBS

Related Links

http://www.ceibs.edu/

