CEimpact and LicenseTrak Partner to Offer Compliance Courses and Tracking in One Simple Solution

DES MOINES, Iowa and MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CEimpact an industry leader in pharmacy education and training, and LicenseTrak, an online compliance management system, announced a partnership to enable pharmacies to track compliance and complete education and training in one easy system.

The difficult tasks of tracking, documenting training, and compliance items, coupled with the challenge of finding a reputable source for compliance education courses led the two companies to partner on a solution for pharmacies. OneSolution allows employers to assign education and training tasks to employees and then track when employees have successfully completed the courses. Employees move directly from their assignments in LicenseTrak to CEimpact's online compliance courses to complete the assigned training, which are then reported back to the employer. In some cases, the courses also carry continuing education credit, which is directly reported to CPE Monitor.

"Managing and documenting training is critically important for pharmacies," said Tony Zappa, CEO of ZAA Technologies, which developed LicenseTrak. "Many pharmacies have some form of accreditation, which requires strict documentation of several training programs. LicenseTrak can notify staff and managers when programs are due, make access easy via our integration with CEimpact, and ensure completion within the deadlines."

OneSolution provides a broad range of CEimpact's proven compliance education, including:

Pharmacy Emergency Preparedness

Bloodborne Pathogens Training

Cultural Competency*

Harassment and Employment Issues*

Hazardous Waste Training

HIPAA Privacy and HIPAA Security

Human Trafficking*

Infection Control Standards

LGBTQ Cultural Competence*

Medicare Parts C and D Fraud, Waste, Abuse and General Compliance Training

Methamphetamine Prevention and Awareness*

OSHA General Workplace Safety

Safety Data Sheets

Understanding FERPA

*CPE provided

In addition, custom courses can be created by customers or CEimpact and hosted via OneSolution.

"The ease of OneSolution provides the peace of mind that employees have met education and training requirements for the many accreditations and licenses they hold," said Jen Moulton, President of CEimpact. "Employers can even customize courses and host them in the OneSolution learning management system for their particular pharmacy. We've built this to provide efficiency and customization that is unparalleled in the marketplace."

About LicenseTrak



LicenseTrak offers 4 tracking systems:

Compliance Task Management, including AutoVer (automated verification of licenses and program exclusions) Accreditation Management System Incident Management Document Library

LicenseTrak also offers AutoVer, a monthly and on-demand automated verification function for licenses, certifications, and program exclusions covering all healthcare disciplines in all 50 states and Washington DC.

For more information, visit www.LicenseTrak.com or contact [email protected].

About CEimpact

CEimpact is an industry leader in pharmacy education and training. Through CE courses, subscription services, advanced certificates, and The Pharmacy Network app, CEimpact's learning experiences empower healthcare professionals and support their lifelong learning journey. Partnerships enable clients to provide education through content development, accreditation, group subscriptions, and learning management solutions. For more information about powerful education with impact, visit www.ceimpact.com.

For more information, visit CEimpact.com, or contact [email protected]

