CEimpact Launches Pharmacy Law CE Partnership

DES MOINES, Iowa, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CEimpact launched a partnership with David Brushwood, JD, RPh, renowned authority on pharmacy law to provide education to pharmacists and pharmacy technicians. Pharmacy law courses and certificate courses will help pharmacists and pharmacy technicians fulfill their need for continuing education on law topics relevant to pharmacy practice.

CE courses on legal topics related to CBD, opioids, alert fatigue, immunizations, unapproved drugs, technician liability, and many more are available through CEimpact. An annual Pharmacy Law subscription includes unlimited access to CE courses currently available, as well as access to new courses being added on a regular basis.

Pharmacy Law Certificate courses will be available this spring, including Pharmacist-in-Charge Bootcamp, Remedial Pharmacy Law Compliance, Pandemic Preparedness Policies, and Pharmacists and the U.S. Supreme Court.

Courses are available through CEimpact, and pharmacists and technicians can discuss the topics on CEimpact's new Learning Network, a mobile app and web-based platform.

Jen Moulton, CEimpact President said, "We are so excited to partner with such a renowned expert in pharmacy law education. Not only is David Brushwood an excellent educator, he also understands what is most important to pharmacists and technicians, and the ultimate safety of our patients. He is skilled at taking the most important points of the law and making them applicable to cases and situations we encounter in pharmacy practice all the time. We are honored to work with him, and thrilled to offer the best pharmacy law education available in the marketplace."

The law courses are an addition to CEimpact's Pharmacist and Technician courses accessed by thousands of pharmacy professionals every month. Check out the CE Courses today. And don't forget to join the conversation in the Learning Network (or by searching 'CEimpact' in your app store).

About David Brushwood, JD

David Brushwood is a lawyer-pharmacist, well known in the pharmacy profession for his lifetime of work educating pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, and pharmacy students on the importance of understanding and applying laws and regulations in pharmacy practice. His particular interests are in the areas of pain management policy, patient safety regulation, and pharmacist professional responsibility. David is Professor Emeritus of Pharmaceutical Outcomes and Policy at the University of Florida College of Pharmacy, and a Senior Lecturer at the University of Wyoming School of Pharmacy in the Master of Science in Health Services Administration online program.

About CEimpact

CEimpact is an industry leader in pharmacy education and training. Through CE courses, subscription services, skills trainings, and the CEimpact Learning Network, their learning experiences empower healthcare professionals and support their lifelong learning journey. Partnerships enable clients to provide education through content development, accreditation, group subscriptions, and learning management solutions. For more information about powerful pharmacy education with impact, visit www.ceimpact.com.

