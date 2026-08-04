Ceipal and Vidle Housing Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring Mid-Term Furnished Housing into Healthcare Staffing Workflows

Integration enables healthcare staffing firms using Ceipal Healthcare to seamlessly connect clinicians with fully furnished housing options at no additional cost

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vidle Housing, the rapidly growing marketplace for mid-term furnished housing designed specifically for healthcare travelers, today announced a strategic partnership with Ceipal, a leading agentic AI platform for staffing firms and enterprise talent teams. Through the integration, healthcare staffing firms using Ceipal Healthcare will have direct access to Vidle Housing's nationwide inventory of fully furnished, 30-plus day rental accommodations for travel nurses and allied healthcare professionals.

Available at no additional cost to Ceipal Healthcare staffing clients, the integration enables recruiters to introduce housing options as part of the recruitment and onboarding process, helping clinicians secure comfortable, assignment-ready accommodations more quickly and efficiently.

Vidle Housing connects healthcare travelers with professionally managed apartments, furnished homes, extended-stay accommodations, and other mid-term rental options across the United States. The platform is purpose-built for healthcare professionals whose assignments typically range from 13 to 26 weeks.

"Healthcare staffing is about much more than filling jobs—it's about supporting clinicians throughout their entire assignment journey," said Randy Holloran, CEO of Vidle. "By integrating Vidle Housing directly into Ceipal Healthcare, we're making it simple for agencies to offer a valuable housing solution that enhances the clinician experience, strengthens recruiter relationships, and helps agencies stand out in a competitive market—all at no additional cost to Ceipal Healthcare staffing clients."

Housing has become an increasingly important factor in assignment acceptance, clinician satisfaction, and retention. By integrating housing directly into the recruiting workflow, agencies can provide added value throughout the placement process while reducing the time clinicians spend searching for accommodations after accepting an assignment.

The integration reflects Ceipal's continued commitment to providing healthcare staffing firms with a comprehensive recruiting ecosystem that extends beyond applicant tracking to include value-added services that improve the clinician experience.

Through the partnership, healthcare staffing firms using Ceipal Healthcare will be able to:

Access Vidle Housing's nationwide inventory of fully furnished mid-term rental accommodations.

Help clinicians locate housing near assignment facilities.

Introduce housing options during recruiting and onboarding.

Enhance the clinician experience without adding additional software costs.

Offer a differentiated service that helps attract and retain healthcare professionals.

"Housing has always been one of the biggest friction points in healthcare staffing, and it's rarely addressed inside the recruiting workflow itself," said Sameer Penakalapati, Founder and CEO of Ceipal. "By integrating Vidle Housing directly into our agentic AI platform, we're removing a major barrier to assignment acceptance and giving recruiters a real advantage when they're competing for the same clinicians. This is exactly the kind of value-added capability that helps our healthcare staffing clients differentiate without adding cost or complexity."

The partnership reflects both companies' commitment to helping healthcare staffing organizations operate more efficiently while providing healthcare professionals with the tools and resources they need to succeed throughout every stage of their travel assignments.

About Vidle Housing

Vidle Housing is an industry-leading, mid-term housing platform built exclusively for Healthcare Travelers, offering transparent pricing, contract-aligned stays, and a curated network of trusted hosts. With seamless booking tools, On-Demand sourcing, integrated housing solutions, and traveler rewards like free scrubs from Figs and mental health support from BetterHelp with each booking, Vidle Housing delivers a predictable, stress-free experience for clinicians on the move. As part of the broader Vidle ecosystem, Vidle.com for job matching and career tools, Vidle Housing supports Healthcare Travelers throughout every stage of their journey. For more information, visit www.VidleHousing.com.

About Ceipal

Ceipal is an agentic AI platform for staffing firms and enterprise talent teams. Its unified platform combines applicant tracking, vendor management, and workforce operations, powered by an agentic AI layer that executes decisions autonomously across the full talent lifecycle. Ceipal serves organizations across healthcare staffing, IT and engineering staffing, and India-based corporate and global capability centers (GCCs), helping them reduce time-to-fill, improve workforce utilization, and scale operations without proportional headcount growth. Headquartered in Rochester, New York, with research and development in Hyderabad, India, Ceipal is founder-led with over 300 employees worldwide. For more information, visit www.ceipal.com or follow Ceipal on LinkedIn.

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Vidle Housing

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www.VidleHousing.com

SOURCE Vidle Housing