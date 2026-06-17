Vidle Housing Introduces VidleConnect™, a Personalized Housing Solution for Healthcare Travelers and the Staffing Firms That Support Them

New concierge-style housing search service helps staffing agencies and recruiters secure customized housing options faster for their travelers and provide an overall better placement experience—at no cost.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vidle Housing, the industry's only marketplace dedicated to providing mid-term furnished housing for healthcare travelers, today announced the launch of VidleConnect™, a personalized housing solution designed to help healthcare travelers, recruiters, and staffing agencies find and secure housing more efficiently for healthcare assignments across the United States. Through VidleConnect, recruiters and staffing agencies can generate customized housing reports and requests on behalf of clinicians to help simplify the relocation process and improve the overall assignment experience. VidleConnect is available immediately and is offered at no cost to staffing agencies.

A new housing marketplace designed to simplify every step of the healthcare travel journey.

Finding suitable housing remains one of the most common challenges healthcare travelers face when preparing for a new assignment. Travel nurses, allied healthcare professionals, therapists, physicians, and other clinicians often spend hours searching multiple websites, contacting hosts, comparing locations, and verifying availability—all while preparing for a new role and relocation.

VidleConnect was created to simplify that process.

Rather than requiring travelers to search independently through hundreds of listings, VidleConnect provides a customized housing search experience for healthcare staffing firms. Once a report is generated by the healthcare staffing recruiter on behalf of their traveler, the Vidle Housing team works directly with travelers to identify housing options that best fit their assignment, commute preferences, budget, lifestyle, pet requirements, family needs, and other personal considerations.

Leveraging Vidle Housing's growing nationwide inventory of furnished rentals and housing partners, VidleConnect delivers curated housing recommendations designed to help travelers find housing more quickly and confidently. The result is a more efficient and personalized experience that helps travelers spend less time searching and more time preparing for their next assignment, while enabling recruiters to focus on supporting their clinicians and filling open positions.

"Healthcare staffing agencies and recruiters work incredibly hard to place clinicians in assignments across the country, but housing often becomes one of the biggest barriers to a successful placement," said Randy Holloran, Chief Executive Officer of Vidle.

"VidleConnect helps remove that barrier by providing a personalized housing search experience that supports travelers, recruiters, and staffing firms alike. When travelers can secure housing quickly and confidently, agencies can improve their overall assignment experience, reduce housing-related placement challenges, and focus on what they do best, connecting healthcare professionals with the facilities that need them. Our goal is to make housing simpler, faster, and more accessible for everyone involved in the healthcare travel journey. By offering VidleConnect as a free service, we're removing barriers and helping travelers and staffing firms access the housing support they need when they need it."

Supporting Recruiters and Healthcare Staffing Agencies

Housing challenges can delay assignment starts, create unnecessary stress for travelers, and in some cases contribute to assignment cancellations. VidleConnect provides recruiters with a trusted housing resource they can introduce to their candidates, helping simplify one of the most important aspects of assignment preparation.

Benefits for staffing agencies and recruiters include:

Improved traveler satisfaction and retention

Reduced assignment fallout due to housing challenges

Faster housing identification for travelers

Support for hard-to-fill and last-minute assignments

Less recruiter time spent assisting with housing searches

Enhanced candidate experience throughout the placement process

Access to a dedicated housing resource backed by Vidle Housing's nationwide network of furnished accommodations

By combining personalized housing assistance with Vidle Housing's growing network of furnished rental inventory and housing partners nationwide, VidleConnect helps create a more seamless transition for healthcare professionals relocating for work.

As healthcare staffing firms continue to compete for top travel clinicians, the overall traveler experience has become increasingly important. Housing remains one of the most common concerns expressed by healthcare travelers when evaluating and preparing for assignments.

If you are part of a healthcare staffing agency and would like to learn more about VidleConnect and the Vidle.com/Vidle Housing community, please contact us here.

About Vidle Housing

Vidle Housing is an industry-leading, mid-term housing platform built exclusively for Healthcare Travelers, offering transparent pricing, contract-aligned stays, and a curated network of trusted hosts. With seamless booking tools, On-Demand sourcing, integrated housing solutions, and traveler rewards like free scrubs from Figs and mental health support from BetterHelp with each booking, Vidle Housing delivers a predictable, stress- free experience for clinicians on the move. As part of the broader Vidle ecosystem, Vidle.com for job matching and career tools, Vidle Housing supports Healthcare Travelers throughout every stage of their journey. Learn more at www.VidleHousing.com.

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Vidle Housing

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SOURCE Vidle Housing