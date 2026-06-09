Vidle Housing and Nurse.org Partner to Expand Support for Healthcare Travelers Nationwide

Collaboration expands access to housing solutions and career development opportunities for nurses and allied travel professionals.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vidle Housing, a leading platform for fully furnished, mid-term housing designed specifically for healthcare travelers, today announced a strategic partnership with Nurse.org, a leading source for nursing news, education, and career resources.

Vidle Housing and Nurse.org Partner to Expand Support for Healthcare Travelers

The partnership brings together two platforms focused on supporting healthcare professionals both during and beyond their assignments. Through the partnership, Vidle Housing will provide high-quality, fully furnished housing options to Nurse.org's audience, while Nurse.org will deliver trusted educational content, career guidance, and industry insights to the Vidle Housing community.

Healthcare travelers, particularly travel nurses and allied professionals, often face challenges securing reliable, comfortable housing during temporary assignments. Vidle Housing addresses this need by offering vetted mid-term rental options near healthcare facilities nationwide, tailored to the unique demands of 13+ week assignments.

At the same time, Nurse.org serves millions of nurses each month through nursing news, educational resources, career guidance, and data-driven school rankings. Through TravelNursing.org, Nurse.org also provides specialized content and insights tailored to the unique needs of travel healthcare professionals.

"We are thrilled to partner with Nurse.org, an organization deeply committed to advancing the careers of nurses," said Randy Holloran, CEO of Vidle. "This partnership allows us to better serve healthcare travelers by not only helping them find the right place to stay but also supporting their long-term professional growth."

Through this partnership:

Nurse.org and TravelNursing.org users will gain direct access to Vidle Housing's growing inventory of fully furnished, mid-term housing options near hospitals and healthcare facilities nationwide.

Vidle Housing users will benefit from curated educational content, career guidance, and industry insights from Nurse.org, including resources informed by real nurse perspectives.

"At Nurse.org, our mission is to inform, support, and amplify the voices of nurses at every stage of their careers," said Jay Wiley, GM of Nurse.org. "Our partnership with Vidle Housing helps extend that support beyond the workplace by connecting healthcare travelers with reliable housing and trusted career resources."

The partnership reflects a growing shift toward more holistic support for healthcare professionals, combining practical needs like housing with access to trusted educational and career resources.

About Vidle Housing

Vidle Housing is an industry-leading, mid-term housing platform built exclusively for Healthcare Travelers, offering transparent pricing, contract-aligned stays, and a curated network of trusted hosts. With seamless booking tools, On-Demand sourcing, integrated housing solutions and traveler rewards like free scrubs from Figs and mental health support from BetterHelp with each booking, Vidle Housing delivers a predictable, stress-free experience for clinicians on the move. As part of the broader Vidle ecosystem—which includes Vidle.com for job matching and career tools—Vidle Housing supports Healthcare Travelers throughout every stage of their journey. Learn more at www.VidleHousing.com.

About Nurse.org

Nurse.org is the trusted source for nursing news, education, and career resources. In addition to award-winning content, Nurse.org provides data-driven rankings of nursing schools and programs nationwide, reviewed and vetted by registered nurses and healthcare experts. Each month, more than 1.5M current and future nurses visit Nurse.org, with millions more engaging through newsletters, podcasts, and social channels.

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SOURCE Vidle Housing