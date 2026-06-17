Ceipal Named Industry Supplier of the Year at TalentTrack's Inaugural 2026 Awards

Award Recognizes Ceipal's Impact on Healthcare Staffing Operations Through Integrated Technology and a Partnership-First Approach

ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceipal, AI-powered staffing, recruiting, and talent software, has been named Industry Supplier of the Year at the inaugural TalentTrack Awards, presented by TrackFive at its annual conference in Omaha, Nebraska.

The Industry Supplier of the Year category recognized the go-to partner behind the scenes that turns challenges into wins through reliable service, fresh ideas, and industry-wide impact. Ceipal was selected from a field of finalists that included Meet Dwight, Healthtrust, Ember Hiring, and Great Recruiters.

Award Recognizes Ceipal’s Impact on Healthcare Staffing Operations Through Integrated Technology and a Partnership-First Approach

"The TalentTrack Awards were created to shine a light on the partners who make the travel healthcare ecosystem stronger," said Oliver Feakins, CEO of TrackFive. "Ceipal stood out for the depth of their commitment to client success and the real impact their platform delivers for healthcare staffing agencies. They're exactly the kind of partner this award was designed to recognize."

"Being recognized by TalentTrack in its inaugural year is a meaningful milestone for our entire team," said Sameer Penakalapati, CEO of Ceipal. "Healthcare staffing is a high-stakes environment. Every placement directly affects patient care. This award reflects our commitment to giving staffing firms the tools, technology, and support they need to operate faster, smarter, and with greater confidence."

Built for Healthcare Staffing Complexity

Ceipal Healthcare brings together recruiting, credentialing, onboarding, scheduling, and workforce management in a single integrated platform — powered by an agentic AI layer that automates workflows across the full staffing lifecycle. Rather than surfacing recommendations for recruiters to act on, Ceipal's AI agents take action: sourcing and engaging candidates, verifying credentials, and moving requisitions forward without manual intervention.

The platform extends to the candidate experience as well. Ceipal's Healthcare Clinician Portal gives clinicians one unified place to apply for jobs, submit timesheets, and manage credentialing — reducing time-to-placement and eliminating the fragmented touchpoints that cost agencies candidates. A fully white-labeled mobile app means every interaction reflects the agency's brand, not a third-party platform.

Recent platform advancements include AI-driven candidate matching and outreach, automated credentialing verifications, smarter shift scheduling with real-time credential visibility, geo-fenced attendance tools for more accurate time capture, and expanded integrations across VMS platforms, background check providers, and job boards.

Proven Impact with Clients

Windsor Healthcare Recruitment Group, a specialty staffing firm placing professionals in radiation oncology, imaging, and rehab therapy, saw measurable results after adopting Ceipal Healthcare. A six-person recruiting team achieved 55% faster credentialing turnaround, a 60% reduction in administrative overhead, and a 45% increase in placement volume without adding headcount.

"On a daily basis, they're in the trenches with us, helping us think through strategy, optimize processes, and build smarter integrations that actually move the needle," said Carrie Ellis, Executive Vice President at Windsor Healthcare Recruitment Group. "Whether it's improving efficiency, enhancing our candidate experience, or helping us scale, they show up with solutions, not just software."

Ambition 24 Hours, a healthcare staffing firm specializing in travel nursing, per diem, and allied health, consolidated its entire recruiting operation onto Ceipal after outgrowing a fragmented, add-on-dependent platform. The switch delivered a 30% increase in recruiter productivity and a 25% reduction in total ATS spend.

"Ceipal is a flexible, efficient platform backed by a team that truly listens to its clients," said Filipe Teixeira, Vice President at Ambition 24 Hours. "They follow through on their commitments and continually work to improve the experience."

For more information about Ceipal Healthcare or to schedule a demo, visit the Ceipal Healthcare landing page.

About Ceipal

Ceipal is AI-powered staffing and talent software built for staffing firms and enterprise talent teams. Built on StaffingOS, its unified platform combines applicant tracking, vendor management, and workforce operations on a single data layer, with an agentic AI layer that automates workflows across sourcing, engagement, compliance, and operations. Ceipal supports organizations across healthcare staffing, IT and engineering, and India-based corporate and global capability centers (GCCs), helping them accelerate placements and operate more efficiently. Headquartered in Rochester, New York, with research and development in Hyderabad, India, Ceipal is founder-led with over 300 employees worldwide. For more information, visit www.ceipal.com or follow Ceipal on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Ceipal