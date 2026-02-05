Ceipal's 2026 In-Demand Jobs Report Finds Project Managers Lead Hiring Demand as Enterprises Focus on Modernization

Operational Support Rises To the Top Skill as Cloud, Data, and Enterprise Expertise Continue To Command Six-Figure Salaries

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceipal , a leading AI-powered global staffing software provider, today released its 2026 In-Demand Jobs Report , revealing that Project Managers are the most in-demand role as organizations prioritize modernization while maintaining operational stability.

Based on an analysis of 20,000 jobs from Ceipal's system, the report shows employers increasingly seeking professionals who can bridge business needs and technology transformation, rather than replace existing systems outright.

"Enterprises are modernizing with intention, not ripping and replacing," said Sameer Penakalapati, Ceipal's Founder and CEO. "The strongest demand is for leaders who understand both legacy environments and modern platforms, and know how to move organizations forward without disrupting what already works. That ability to balance progress with stability is becoming a defining advantage in today's hiring market."

Key Findings from the 2026 Report Include:

Project Manager ranks as the most in-demand job, followed by Business Analyst, together accounting for more than a quarter of top roles

, last year's top skill, remains critical despite slipping to second place Solution Architect roles command the highest average salary at nearly $154,000, with all top 20 roles exceeding $120,000

Business and Technology Skills Drive Hiring Decisions

The report shows a growing premium on professionals who combine technical expertise with strong communication, operational awareness, and business acumen.

Cloud, data, and automation remain foundational skill sets, while test automation and enterprise system knowledge are now considered baseline requirements rather than differentiators. While attention around AI continues to grow, adoption remains incremental and largely embedded within existing roles—reinforcing the ongoing importance of core enterprise skills.

For employers, this shift signals a need to rethink hiring strategies around adaptability and cross-functional expertise, rather than narrow technical specialization.

About the Report

Ceipal's 2026 In-Demand Jobs Report is based on an analysis of 20,000 anonymized job records from Ceipal's platform, representing real-world hiring activity across staffing and recruiting firms nationwide. The dataset includes job titles, in-demand skills, locations, and salary ranges, providing a comprehensive view of enterprise hiring demand.

Using Ceipal's AI-powered staffing and recruiting software, the data was aggregated and analyzed to identify the most in-demand roles and skills across IT and engineering, as well as emerging trends in pay and geography. The report also examines year-over-year shifts in demand to highlight how modernization, cloud adoption, automation, and evolving business needs are shaping the workforce.

The full 2026 In-Demand Jobs Report is available for download at the report landing page .

About Ceipal

Ceipal is the leading AI-powered global staffing software provider that helps recruiting teams work efficiently while keeping people at the center of their work. Its tools simplify the process of finding, hiring, and managing talent, allowing teams to focus on building meaningful connections. Headquartered in Rochester, New York, with research and development in Hyderabad, India, Ceipal is founder-led and has over 300 employees worldwide. For more information, visit www.ceipal.com or follow Ceipal on LinkedIn .

